Wealth Creation: GCPBS  Convenes Strategic Investment Workshop In PH

In a significant move aimed at strengthening financial literacy and promoting sustainable economic growth, the Alumni Association of the Garden City Premier Business School (GCPBS) has hosted its inaugural Annual Executive Workshop in Port Harcourt, drawing key stakeholders from across Nigeria’s financial and public sectors.

The workshop, themed “Wealth Creation through Investment in Money and Capital Markets,” held at the Corporate Residence, William Jumbo, Port Harcourt recently, brought together financial experts, policymakers, and professionals to deliberate on practical investment strategies in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including alumni of the institution, officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission, financial market leaders, top government functionaries, and seasoned professionals committed to advancing wealth creation initiatives in the country.

In her opening address, Chairman of the GCPBS Alumni Association, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Mina Tele Ikuru, charged the participants to take full advantage of the knowledge-sharing platform, stressing the importance of continuous learning and informed financial decision-making.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Head of Service, Dr. Mrs. Inyingi Brown, underscored the need for smart investment practices, noting that true wealth lies not merely in hard work but in the ability to make money work efficiently through strategic investments.

Deliberations at the workshop exposed participants to practical insights into navigating the financial markets, with experts emphasising the need for liquidity-conscious investments and encouraging the exploration of commercial papers issued by reputable corporations.

Speakers further highlighted the benefits of leveraging money market instruments such as bank deposits, while also stressing the importance of understanding market timing—knowing when to buy, hold, or exit investments—as a critical factor in achieving optimal returns.

The concept of compounding was extensively discussed as a powerful tool for long-term wealth accumulation, alongside the introduction of SWOOT—Stocks Worth Over One Trillion—with leading financial institutions identified as dominant players in Nigeria’s stock market.

Participants were also cautioned against common investment pitfalls, including the dangers of holding excessive idle cash, exposure to inflationary pressures, and the growing threat of fraudulent Ponzi schemes often disguised with unrealistic promises of high returns.

They also stressed the importance of diversification as a risk management strategy, with experts warning that failure to spread investments across asset classes could expose individuals to avoidable financial losses.

A panel session anchored by Prof. John Ohaka featured robust contributions from Barr. Bernard Ibe and Figbene Briggs, who examined critical approaches to monitoring investments and ensuring long-term financial stability.

A Financial expert, Uche Uwaleke (FCMA) provided further guidance, advocating the adoption of the DHL investment model—Diversify, Hedge, and Long-term planning—while emphasising the need for constant monitoring of market capitalisation and price indices.

The event also featured goodwill messages and the presentation of awards to deserving individuals and organisations, including Oida Energy Limited, Xenergi Limited, Aslan Resources Ltd, and Dr. Mrs. Mina Tele Ikuru, in recognition of their contributions to economic development and professional excellence, while special honours were conferred on Prof. Silver Opuala-Charles and Dr. Mrs. Inyingi Brown.

In a closing remark, Prof. Adline Ben-Chioma who summarised the key takeaways from the workshop, reiterated the importance of informed investment decisions, as ESV Okputu delivered the vote of thanks, appreciating organisers, speakers, sponsors, and participants for their roles in the success of the inaugural initiative.

By: King Onunwor