Akwa-Ibom Launches It’s First International Flight

Akwa Ibom State has officially entered the global aviation space with the launch of its first international flight from the Victor Attah International Airport, as Governor Umo Eno declared the milestone a turning point in the state’s economic trajectory.

The inaugural flight, operated by Ibom Air from Uyo to Accra, Ghana, marks the commencement of international operations at the airport’s newly completed terminal, positioning the state as an emerging regional air transport hub.

Governor Eno, who was onboard the historic flight, described the moment as symbolic and long-awaited.

“Today, I boarded a flight from Uyo to Accra with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude to God. This was no ordinary flight. It was Akwa Ibom’s first international service, a moment our heroes past dreamt of, and a moment this administration was privileged to deliver,” he said.

He emphasised the development goes beyond infrastructure, signalling broader economic ambitions.

“What we have built is not just a terminal, it is a transit hub the only one of its kind at any sub-national level in Nigeria. Nothing like it exists anywhere else in this country,” he added.

The governor further disclosed that the airport expansion, including the international terminal and nine other projects, was executed without incurring debt.

“We built it clean. Akwa Ibom owes no bank a single kobo for this achievement,” Eno stated, noting that additional projects such as a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, MRO, facility, cargo terminal, and aviation village were underway.

Also, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who joined the maiden flight, said the development underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to expanding Nigeria’s aviation capacity

“The flight officially marks the launch of international operations at the new international wing of the airport, following approval from the Federal Government. This milestone positions Akwa Ibom State as a rising hub for regional and global air connectivity,” Keyamo said.