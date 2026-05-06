Concession: PH FAAN Workers Plan Revoke Against Mgts.

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Service Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) have stated it’s readiness to Revoke Against the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, over the planned concession of toll gates and parks to private companies, if not properly coordinated.

In a chat with The Tide yesterday, Comrade Felix Ohwoefe who is the chairman of NUATE said the two Unions had agreed to take drastic actions if the decision of the authorities of the Airport concession of the major revenue points to private companies is not well coordinated.

According to the chairman, the two unions were not aware of the concession plans, and also added that due process must be followed.

Comrade Ohwoefe said any attempt for the Airport Management to decide on the concession without involving the Union would result in barricading of all entrance and access points of the Airport.

Expressing the challenges associated with the concession, Comrade Ohwoefe said the concession might result in a massive sack of workers in the Airport.

The chairman also expressed foul play on the part of either individuals or government in the terms and conditions given to the concessionaires, and wondered why FAAN should contract the automated points to private individuals for only 14 millions naira, when it was generating over 28 million naira monthly.

“We are not against the concession of the Automated points, but due process must be followed. If government is concessioning the place, we are asking what will happen to our workers in the existing units.

“Secondly, if the concessionaires are taking over, they must pay higher than what the FAAN is generating presently. We are generating to the Management over 28 millions naira monthly, but we heard that the private company is required to pay only 14 millions naira monthly, which is far below 5 percents of what we are generating presently, even when the tariff is increased, which means there is a foul play.

“The process is fraud either on the part of individuals in the government, or government itself.

“The unions are saying no to the concession until we come to the terms of understanding ourselves. We are afraid of losing workers, we don’t want to lose any workers if due process is not followed in this hard economy. We are even demanding employment of more workers in FAAN,” Comrade Ohwoefe said.

The chairman also used the opportunity to call on the Minister of Aviation, and the President to intervene.

However, the union affirmed the cordial relationship between the workers and the Management, saying that there is an existing and peaceful relationship with the management for now.

When contacted on this issue, the Head of Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Dr. Ngozi V. Onyeanwuna-Nwosu, said the Management had not given her the approval to speak.

Enoch Epelle