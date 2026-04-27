Sports
NFF mourns ex-Eagles striker Eneramo
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described the news of the death of former Super Eagles forward Michael Eneramo as devastating and a huge blow to the Nigerian football family.
Eneramo died after collapsing during a friendly match in Kaduna on Friday morning.
The 40-year-old reportedly played the first half before slumping five minutes into the second half at Ungwan Yelwa. Early reports suggest a suspected cardiac arrest.
Reacting, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, described the incident as shocking and painful to Nigerian football.
“This is devastating and a huge loss to our football family. Eneramo was a committed patriot who served Nigeria with pride and passion,” Sanusi said.
He added that the NFF would liaise with authorities and the family.
“We are already in contact with relevant bodies to understand the circumstances and support his loved ones.”
Sanusi further urged players to prioritise health checks.
“This tragedy again highlights the need for regular medical screening at all levels of the game,” he said.
Eneramo, born Nov. 26, 1985 in Kaduna, earned 10 caps for Nigeria after rejecting an opportunity to represent Tunisia internationally.
He debuted against Jamaica in London in 2009 and scored his first goal against the Republic of Ireland in a 1-1 draw later that year.
Sports
European Giants Circle For Osimhen
Victor Osimhen will be the centre of attention as several of Europe’s biggest clubs send scouts to yesrerday’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with the Nigerian forward set to play a decisive role in the Super Lig title race
Representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus were expected to be present at Rams Park, underlining the scale of interest in both the fixture and its standout performers.
Reports in Turkish media indicate that the derby will serve not only as a key moment in the domestic title race but also as a platform for transfer discussions and strategic collaborations between clubs.
According to those reports, top European sides have secured places at the stadium with a dual purpose.
“Europe’s leading representatives will be present at the stadium within the framework of both player transfer and cooperation,” ,” Milliyet reported.
“Real Madrid, Barcelona, among many clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli and Juventus, have made reservations for today’s match.”
Osimhen was expected to be among the primary players under observation, alongside teammates Baris Yilmaz and Gabriel Sara, with scouts closely monitoring their performances in one of the most high-profile fixtures in Turkish football.
The report further noted, “Victor Osimhen, Yilmaz and Sara were at the top of the watch list and that the interest would mainly be in these players.”
It also highlighted broader discussions beyond player recruitment, stating, “Apart from this, ideas will be exchanged for strengthening relations between the clubs and new joint agreements.”
The Nigerian striker’s presence came at a crucial point in the season, with Galatasaray holding a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce and knowing that victory would all but secure the league title with three matches remaining.
Osimhen recently returned from injury, making a brief appearance in the cup defeat to Genclerbirligi after missing four games, a period during which Galatasaray’s form showed signs of inconsistency.
His absence coincided with a mixed run of results in April, where the league leaders recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat, including a loss to Trabzonspor and a draw at home to Kocaelispor.
Defensively, Galatasaray have also shown vulnerability, conceding in each of their last six matches across all competitions, a concern ahead of a fixture that could define their campaign.
The derby follows disappointment in the Turkish Cup, where Galatasaray suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi, while Fenerbahce were also knocked out after a 1-0 loss to Konyaspor
Sports
Tennis Event Boosts Grassroots Development Push
A tennis tournament held in honour of Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps FCT Command, has been described as a major step towards grassroots sports development and youth engagement.
The three-day competition, staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, began midweek , last week and ended on Friday, attracting young players across different categories.
On the court, top-ranked player Canice Abua won the men’s singles title after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Lucky Danjuma, who is ranked fourth nationally.
In the boys’ category, Unity Alex defeated Khaleed Dalha in straight sets to win the title, while Salvation Alex triumphed over Opeyemi Olademeji to win the girls’ singles event.
Odumosu, who marked his birthday with the event, said the initiative was designed to uncover young talent and strengthen the foundation of tennis development in Nigeria.
Sports
Financial Issues Stall Chelle’s Eagles Contract Talks
Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has confirmed that financial discussions are ongoing over his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, but insisted his attention remains on coaching duties and upcoming assignments.
Chelle, whose current deal runs until January 2027, said negotiations over his future are being handled by his representative, while he focuses on team preparation and player assessment following Nigeria’s strong showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the team finished third.
Speaking to Nigerian journalists, he acknowledged that financial matters remain part of the ongoing talks but stressed that he is prioritising his responsibilities with the national team.
“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved. But I leave them to my agent to handle with the federation,” Obayiuwana quoted Chelle as saying on X.
“I want to concentrate on the job and the task at hand.”
Chelle’s comments come amid increased attention on his future following Nigeria’s recent success, which has reportedly attracted interest from other teams, although he remains committed to ongoing preparation.