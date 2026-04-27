NFF mourns ex-Eagles striker Eneramo 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described the news of the death of former Super Eagles forward Michael Eneramo as devastating and a huge blow to the Nigerian football family.

Eneramo died after collapsing during a friendly match in Kaduna on Friday morning.

The 40-year-old reportedly played the first half before slumping five minutes into the second half at Ungwan Yelwa. Early reports suggest a suspected cardiac arrest.

Reacting, NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, described the incident as shocking and painful to Nigerian football.

“This is devastating and a huge loss to our football family. Eneramo was a committed patriot who served Nigeria with pride and passion,” Sanusi said.

He added that the NFF would liaise with authorities and the family.

“We are already in contact with relevant bodies to understand the circumstances and support his loved ones.”

Sanusi further urged players to prioritise health checks.

“This tragedy again highlights the need for regular medical screening at all levels of the game,” he said.

Eneramo, born Nov. 26, 1985 in Kaduna, earned 10 caps for Nigeria after rejecting an opportunity to represent Tunisia internationally.

He debuted against Jamaica in London in 2009 and scored his first goal against the Republic of Ireland in a 1-1 draw later that year.