Sports
Four Private Clubs Gain Promotion To NPFL
Sporting Lagos narrate tales of intimidation en route promotion
In what looks like a bold new chapter in Nigerian football history, all four clubs promoted from the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL) to the elite Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are privately owned.
Kaduna erupted in celebration on Wednesday evening, as Ranchers Bees booked the last ticket to the NPFL, completing a historic quartet of promoted sides.
Ranchers Bees, owned by Sadiq Umar, joined Doma United, Sporting Lagos, and Inter Lagos as the four NNL teams promoted to the NPFL after a tense end to the regular season.
Ranchers Bees did it the hard way, as it fell 0-2 away to hosts, Gombe United, in a tense encounter. But fate smiled at them in Kebbi, where Kebbi United’s 3-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars handed Ranchers Bees the sole Conference D slot at the expense of a hard-fighting Jigawa side.
The four new NPFL sides will now shift focus to the NNL Super 4 Tournament, which will crown the overall NNL champion and serve as the perfect warm-up for the Big Stage.
The NNL Super 4 will run from May 1 to May 8, 2026. The official draws will be held today at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.
Meanwhile, the chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, has narrated a tale of intimidation, alleged match manipulation, and administrative breakdown in his club’s decisive promotion clash against Osun United.
In a detailed statement shared on social media, Enakhena described a harrowing sequence of events in Ileogbo, Osun State, where Sporting Lagos secured promotion to the NPFL despite what he portrayed as a hostile and unsafe environment.
Heading into the fixture, Sporting Lagos’ path appeared straightforward. With victories already secured against First Bank and Rovers of Calabar, Enakhena believed promotion was within reach, especially against an Osun United side already relegated to the Nationwide League.
But warnings from insiders hinted at trouble. Upon arrival in Ileogbo, those fears quickly materialised, he said.
Enakhena alleged that threats were issued to his side even before kickoff, including restrictions on media coverage and warnings that recording equipment would be destroyed.
At the match venue, he said that the club encountered what he described as “area boys” openly smoking cannabis and intimidating officials and visitors.
He also alleged that supporters of Sporting Lagos were barred from entering the stadium and threatened with violence. “Some were later smuggled in through a back entrance, only to face further attempts to eject them,” he added.
Enakhena painted an even darker picture on the pitch. According to him, match officials “were on a mission” to prevent Sporting Lagos from gaining promotion, turning the encounter into what he called “a horror movie.”
He also recounted direct threats allegedly issued in person: “You have come here to qualify? We will kill you here today… We know who we’re giving the ticket to.”
Enakhena said that his efforts to reach Osun United chairman Gbenga Ololade yielded little reassurance.
He called on the managers of the NNL to review the statements allegedly made by Osun United’s officials at the pre-match meeting and that of the match commissioner if football is to retain its sanity in Nigeria.
Enakhena contrasted his experience in Osun with an earlier fixture in Abeokuta, where he commended the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, for demonstrating integrity by not influencing a crucial game involving Stormers FC, a club he owns.
That contrast, he implied, reflects a deeper divide within Nigerian football governance, between fair competition and systemic interference.
He also acknowledged the roles of Osun State FA chairman, Sola Fanawopo and his Lagos State counterpart, Gafar Liameed, whom he contacted in advance seeking protection and fair play assurances, though events on match day suggested those assurances were insufficient.
The Sporting Lagos ordeal is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that has long plagued Nigerian domestic football.
From intimidation of referees and visiting teams to crowd violence and administrative interference, such practices have eroded the credibility of competitions like the Nigerian football leagues.
Analysts argue that clubs emerging from such environments are often ill-prepared for the professionalism and tactical demands of continental competitions.
Sports
European Giants Circle For Osimhen
Victor Osimhen will be the centre of attention as several of Europe’s biggest clubs send scouts to yesrerday’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with the Nigerian forward set to play a decisive role in the Super Lig title race
Representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus were expected to be present at Rams Park, underlining the scale of interest in both the fixture and its standout performers.
Reports in Turkish media indicate that the derby will serve not only as a key moment in the domestic title race but also as a platform for transfer discussions and strategic collaborations between clubs.
According to those reports, top European sides have secured places at the stadium with a dual purpose.
“Europe’s leading representatives will be present at the stadium within the framework of both player transfer and cooperation,” ,” Milliyet reported.
“Real Madrid, Barcelona, among many clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli and Juventus, have made reservations for today’s match.”
Osimhen was expected to be among the primary players under observation, alongside teammates Baris Yilmaz and Gabriel Sara, with scouts closely monitoring their performances in one of the most high-profile fixtures in Turkish football.
The report further noted, “Victor Osimhen, Yilmaz and Sara were at the top of the watch list and that the interest would mainly be in these players.”
It also highlighted broader discussions beyond player recruitment, stating, “Apart from this, ideas will be exchanged for strengthening relations between the clubs and new joint agreements.”
The Nigerian striker’s presence came at a crucial point in the season, with Galatasaray holding a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce and knowing that victory would all but secure the league title with three matches remaining.
Osimhen recently returned from injury, making a brief appearance in the cup defeat to Genclerbirligi after missing four games, a period during which Galatasaray’s form showed signs of inconsistency.
His absence coincided with a mixed run of results in April, where the league leaders recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat, including a loss to Trabzonspor and a draw at home to Kocaelispor.
Defensively, Galatasaray have also shown vulnerability, conceding in each of their last six matches across all competitions, a concern ahead of a fixture that could define their campaign.
The derby follows disappointment in the Turkish Cup, where Galatasaray suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi, while Fenerbahce were also knocked out after a 1-0 loss to Konyaspor
Sports
Tennis Event Boosts Grassroots Development Push
A tennis tournament held in honour of Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps FCT Command, has been described as a major step towards grassroots sports development and youth engagement.
The three-day competition, staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, began midweek , last week and ended on Friday, attracting young players across different categories.
On the court, top-ranked player Canice Abua won the men’s singles title after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Lucky Danjuma, who is ranked fourth nationally.
In the boys’ category, Unity Alex defeated Khaleed Dalha in straight sets to win the title, while Salvation Alex triumphed over Opeyemi Olademeji to win the girls’ singles event.
Odumosu, who marked his birthday with the event, said the initiative was designed to uncover young talent and strengthen the foundation of tennis development in Nigeria.
Sports
W/Cup Qualifier: Flamingos In Impressive Opener
Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, opened their preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a dominant 6-0 victory over Generation Next in Abuja as head coach Akeem Ishola Busari continues to shape his squad.
The emphatic win came during a 60-minute friendly at the Goal Project at the weekend, where the Flamingos took control early and led 4-0 at half-time before the match was halted in the 54th minute due to heavy rain.
Goals were spread across the squad, with Shavih Istifanus opening the scoring inside the first minute, followed by a brace from Tobiloba Sarafa in the 10th and 23rd minutes.
Harmony Chidi added the fourth in the 28th minute, while Aminat Adebisi struck just before half-time and Precious Paul completed the scoring early in the second half.
The match forms part of a busy training camp in Abuja, where Busari has invited 36 players as Nigeria step up preparations for their second-round qualifier against Guinea.