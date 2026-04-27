Four Private Clubs  Gain Promotion To NPFL

In what looks like a bold new chapter in Nigerian football history, all four clubs promoted from the second tier Nigeria National League (NNL) to the elite Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are privately owned.

Kaduna erupted in celebration on Wednesday evening, as Ranchers Bees booked the last ticket to the NPFL, completing a historic quartet of promoted sides.

Ranchers Bees, owned by Sadiq Umar, joined Doma United, Sporting Lagos, and Inter Lagos as the four NNL teams promoted to the NPFL after a tense end to the regular season.

Ranchers Bees did it the hard way, as it fell 0-2 away to hosts, Gombe United, in a tense encounter. But fate smiled at them in Kebbi, where Kebbi United’s 3-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars handed Ranchers Bees the sole Conference D slot at the expense of a hard-fighting Jigawa side.

The four new NPFL sides will now shift focus to the NNL Super 4 Tournament, which will crown the overall NNL champion and serve as the perfect warm-up for the Big Stage.

The NNL Super 4 will run from May 1 to May 8, 2026. The official draws will be held today at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, has narrated a tale of intimidation, alleged match manipulation, and administrative breakdown in his club’s decisive promotion clash against Osun United.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Enakhena described a harrowing sequence of events in Ileogbo, Osun State, where Sporting Lagos secured promotion to the NPFL despite what he portrayed as a hostile and unsafe environment.

Heading into the fixture, Sporting Lagos’ path appeared straightforward. With victories already secured against First Bank and Rovers of Calabar, Enakhena believed promotion was within reach, especially against an Osun United side already relegated to the Nationwide League.

But warnings from insiders hinted at trouble. Upon arrival in Ileogbo, those fears quickly materialised, he said.

Enakhena alleged that threats were issued to his side even before kickoff, including restrictions on media coverage and warnings that recording equipment would be destroyed.

At the match venue, he said that the club encountered what he described as “area boys” openly smoking cannabis and intimidating officials and visitors.

He also alleged that supporters of Sporting Lagos were barred from entering the stadium and threatened with violence. “Some were later smuggled in through a back entrance, only to face further attempts to eject them,” he added.

Enakhena painted an even darker picture on the pitch. According to him, match officials “were on a mission” to prevent Sporting Lagos from gaining promotion, turning the encounter into what he called “a horror movie.”

He also recounted direct threats allegedly issued in person: “You have come here to qualify? We will kill you here today… We know who we’re giving the ticket to.”

Enakhena said that his efforts to reach Osun United chairman Gbenga Ololade yielded little reassurance.

He called on the managers of the NNL to review the statements allegedly made by Osun United’s officials at the pre-match meeting and that of the match commissioner if football is to retain its sanity in Nigeria.

Enakhena contrasted his experience in Osun with an earlier fixture in Abeokuta, where he commended the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, for demonstrating integrity by not influencing a crucial game involving Stormers FC, a club he owns.

That contrast, he implied, reflects a deeper divide within Nigerian football governance, between fair competition and systemic interference.

He also acknowledged the roles of Osun State FA chairman, Sola Fanawopo and his Lagos State counterpart, Gafar Liameed, whom he contacted in advance seeking protection and fair play assurances, though events on match day suggested those assurances were insufficient.

The Sporting Lagos ordeal is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that has long plagued Nigerian domestic football.

From intimidation of referees and visiting teams to crowd violence and administrative interference, such practices have eroded the credibility of competitions like the Nigerian football leagues.

Analysts argue that clubs emerging from such environments are often ill-prepared for the professionalism and tactical demands of continental competitions.