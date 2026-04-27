Sports
Nigerian Player Closes In On Historic UEFA Honour
Nigeria midfielder Halimatu Ayinde is on the brink of a historic European triumph after BK Häcken secured a 1-0 away victory over Hammarby IF in the first leg of the inaugural UEFA Women’s Europa Cup final in Stockholm
Ayinde was not included in the matchday squad, but her side produced a disciplined display to claim a slender advantage ahead of the decisive return leg in Gothenburg.
The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Häcken capitalised on a swift attacking move, with Felicia Schröder finishing off a well-worked passage of play to silence the home crowd.
The visitors made a strong start and could have extended their lead shortly after taking the advantage, but Hammarby gradually grew into the contest, creating several opportunities before the interval.
The hosts were particularly unfortunate, striking the woodwork twice in quick succession as they searched for an equaliser.
The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams creating chances in an evenly contested encounter. Häcken also came close to adding a second goal when Anna Anvegård hit the post, while Hammarby continued to press and were again denied by the woodwork as their frustration grew.
Despite enjoying more attempts on goal, the home side were unable to break through, leaving Häcken with a narrow but crucial lead heading into the second leg.
The final is a significant milestone Halimatu Ayinde’s career as she targets a place among Nigeria’s most successful players in European women’s football.
Victory would see her join Asisat Oshoala as one of the few Nigerians to have lifted a major UEFA women’s club title.
The final itself carries historic importance as the first edition of the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup, featuring clubs from across the continent in a two-legged knockout format.
Beyond the trophy, the winners will also get a place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, moving them closer to elite European competition next season.
Häcken will now look to complete the job on home soil on Friday, with Ayinde hoping to play a part in the decisive encounter as she edges closer to a landmark achievement in her career.
Sports
European Giants Circle For Osimhen
Victor Osimhen will be the centre of attention as several of Europe’s biggest clubs send scouts to yesrerday’s Intercontinental Derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, with the Nigerian forward set to play a decisive role in the Super Lig title race
Representatives from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus were expected to be present at Rams Park, underlining the scale of interest in both the fixture and its standout performers.
Reports in Turkish media indicate that the derby will serve not only as a key moment in the domestic title race but also as a platform for transfer discussions and strategic collaborations between clubs.
According to those reports, top European sides have secured places at the stadium with a dual purpose.
“Europe’s leading representatives will be present at the stadium within the framework of both player transfer and cooperation,” ,” Milliyet reported.
“Real Madrid, Barcelona, among many clubs, including Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Napoli and Juventus, have made reservations for today’s match.”
Osimhen was expected to be among the primary players under observation, alongside teammates Baris Yilmaz and Gabriel Sara, with scouts closely monitoring their performances in one of the most high-profile fixtures in Turkish football.
The report further noted, “Victor Osimhen, Yilmaz and Sara were at the top of the watch list and that the interest would mainly be in these players.”
It also highlighted broader discussions beyond player recruitment, stating, “Apart from this, ideas will be exchanged for strengthening relations between the clubs and new joint agreements.”
The Nigerian striker’s presence came at a crucial point in the season, with Galatasaray holding a four-point lead over second-placed Fenerbahce and knowing that victory would all but secure the league title with three matches remaining.
Osimhen recently returned from injury, making a brief appearance in the cup defeat to Genclerbirligi after missing four games, a period during which Galatasaray’s form showed signs of inconsistency.
His absence coincided with a mixed run of results in April, where the league leaders recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat, including a loss to Trabzonspor and a draw at home to Kocaelispor.
Defensively, Galatasaray have also shown vulnerability, conceding in each of their last six matches across all competitions, a concern ahead of a fixture that could define their campaign.
The derby follows disappointment in the Turkish Cup, where Galatasaray suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Genclerbirligi, while Fenerbahce were also knocked out after a 1-0 loss to Konyaspor
Sports
Tennis Event Boosts Grassroots Development Push
A tennis tournament held in honour of Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps FCT Command, has been described as a major step towards grassroots sports development and youth engagement.
The three-day competition, staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, began midweek , last week and ended on Friday, attracting young players across different categories.
On the court, top-ranked player Canice Abua won the men’s singles title after a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 victory over Lucky Danjuma, who is ranked fourth nationally.
In the boys’ category, Unity Alex defeated Khaleed Dalha in straight sets to win the title, while Salvation Alex triumphed over Opeyemi Olademeji to win the girls’ singles event.
Odumosu, who marked his birthday with the event, said the initiative was designed to uncover young talent and strengthen the foundation of tennis development in Nigeria.
Sports
W/Cup Qualifier: Flamingos In Impressive Opener
Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, opened their preparations for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers with a dominant 6-0 victory over Generation Next in Abuja as head coach Akeem Ishola Busari continues to shape his squad.
The emphatic win came during a 60-minute friendly at the Goal Project at the weekend, where the Flamingos took control early and led 4-0 at half-time before the match was halted in the 54th minute due to heavy rain.
Goals were spread across the squad, with Shavih Istifanus opening the scoring inside the first minute, followed by a brace from Tobiloba Sarafa in the 10th and 23rd minutes.
Harmony Chidi added the fourth in the 28th minute, while Aminat Adebisi struck just before half-time and Precious Paul completed the scoring early in the second half.
The match forms part of a busy training camp in Abuja, where Busari has invited 36 players as Nigeria step up preparations for their second-round qualifier against Guinea.