Nigerian Player Closes In On Historic UEFA Honour 

Nigeria midfielder Halimatu Ayinde is on the brink of a historic European triumph after BK Häcken secured a 1-0 away victory over Hammarby IF in the first leg of the inaugural UEFA Women’s Europa Cup final in Stockholm

Ayinde was not included in the matchday squad, but her side produced a disciplined display to claim a slender advantage ahead of the decisive return leg in Gothenburg.

The breakthrough came midway through the first half when Häcken capitalised on a swift attacking move, with Felicia Schröder finishing off a well-worked passage of play to silence the home crowd.

The visitors made a strong start and could have extended their lead shortly after taking the advantage, but Hammarby gradually grew into the contest, creating several opportunities before the interval.

The hosts were particularly unfortunate, striking the woodwork twice in quick succession as they searched for an equaliser.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both teams creating chances in an evenly contested encounter. Häcken also came close to adding a second goal when Anna Anvegård hit the post, while Hammarby continued to press and were again denied by the woodwork as their frustration grew.

Despite enjoying more attempts on goal, the home side were unable to break through, leaving Häcken with a narrow but crucial lead heading into the second leg.

The final is a significant milestone Halimatu Ayinde’s career as she targets a place among Nigeria’s most successful players in European women’s football.

Victory would see her join Asisat Oshoala as one of the few Nigerians to have lifted a major UEFA women’s club title.

The final itself carries historic importance as the first edition of the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup, featuring clubs from across the continent in a two-legged knockout format.

Beyond the trophy, the winners will also get a place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, moving them closer to elite European competition next season.

Häcken will now look to complete the job on home soil on Friday, with Ayinde hoping to play a part in the decisive encounter as she edges closer to a landmark achievement in her career.