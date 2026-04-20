NBA PlayOff: Lakers Make Winning Start 

The Los Angeles Lakers shrugged off their injury worries to make a winning start to the NBA play-offs.

The 18-time champions were without key players Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Maxi Kleber but 41-year-old LeBron James produced another fine display in a 107-98 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks were the other winners on day one of the play-offs, while the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic won the play-in tournament to book their places.

James controlled the floor while racking up 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds against a Houston side who lost key man Kevin Durant to injury just before play started.

“It’s just our play-off mentality,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

“You can’t worry about who’s in or out of the line-up. It’s our gameplan. It’s our standards. It’s how we play, and we’ve built towards that.

“I thought our guys just responded well and met the moment. That’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to meet the moment in every game, and we were able to do that.”

Luke Kennard continued to step up as a starter with a career play-off high 27 points as the Lakers took the opening game in the best-of-seven series.

Durant, 37, has a bruised knee and could return for game two on Tuesday night.

Defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder began their campaign last night against the Suns.