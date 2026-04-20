Politics
INEC To Display Voters Register April 29 As CVR Phase II Closes Nationwide
The Commission disclosed the figure in its weekly update for week 14 of the second phase of the exercise, which ended on Friday, April 17, 2026.
According to the breakdown, 2,259,288 Nigerians completed their registration through the online pre-registration portal, while 1,489,416 finalized their registration physically at designated centres nationwide.
INEC noted that the figures remain preliminary and are subject to further verification and data cleaning processes to ensure accuracy ahead of the consolidation of the national voter register.
With the conclusion of the registration phase, the Commission has now shifted focus to the display of the Register of Voters for Claims and Objections, a statutory stage aimed at strengthening the credibility and integrity of the voters register.
The display exercise is scheduled to hold from April 29 to May 5, 2026, across designated centres nationwide, providing citizens the opportunity to verify their details and raise objections where necessary.
The Commission urged all registered voters from the concluded phase to take advantage of the exercise to confirm the accuracy of their information and assist in identifying ineligible entries, including duplicate registrations, deceased persons, and non-citizens.
INEC explained that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise is being conducted in phases, with the first phase running from August 18 to December 10, 2025, while the second phase commenced on January 5, 2026 and ended on April 17, 2026.
The Commission further stated that the date for the commencement of the third phase will be announced in due course.
Reaffirming its commitment to credible elections, INEC stressed that maintaining a clean and accurate voter register remains central to ensuring free, fair, and transparent electoral processes in Nigeria.
Politics
Ekiti 2026: IPC Trains Journalists On Election Coverage
The Executive Director of IPC, Mr Lanre Arogundade, informed the journalists that the dialogue was sponsored by the European Union, under the auspices of the EU-Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN II), Component 4: Support to Media.
According to the veteran media practitioner, the programme is aimed at strengthening the capacity of the media to promote credible elections through factual, accurate and fair reporting.
He explained that the programme is part of a broader five-year intervention designed to support democratic governance and improve the role of the media in Nigeria’s electoral process, stressing that fact-checking and inclusive reporting are critical responsibilities for journalists, especially during electioneering.
He described the media as a central role agent with regard to upholding transparency and accountability in the democratic process.
A resource person and Director of Journalism Clinic, Lagos, Mr Taiwo Obe, enjoined journalists to embrace the evolving technology so that they would not be in the backwaters in the practice of the profession.
He advised journalists not to downplay Artificial Intelligence (AI) in their bid to remain relevant in the media environment by being abreast of the changing patterns of news consumption.
The journalism teacher explained that with digital transformation of the media industry, it had become imperative for journalists to constantly upgrade and update their skills, stressing the fundamental place of attitude and self-development and underscored the dynamic nature of media consumption in the digital age, thereby compelling journalists to embrace tools and platforms, but without much reliance on AI.
In his lecture, a Professor of Mass Communication at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Adebola Aderibigbe, advised journalists in Ekiti State to ensure that coverage of the upcoming governorship poll is issue-based rather than dwelling on personalities.
He added that sensationalism should not occupy the front-burner of any discussions concerning the 2026 election, admonishing that sustenance of democracy is anchored on responsible journalism.
”Journalists must prioritise accuracy, fairness and balance in their reports by verifying facts and giving all parties involved in political matters the opportunity to present their views”, he said.
According to the university don, the election will not be defined by personalities, but by issues. ”Let issues be the pivotal ring upon which every discussion should be made. Sensationalisation of issues should not be the bedrock of discussions in the 2026 election”, he added.
“Do not hear from Party A without hearing from Party B, otherwise the report will be skewed to one side and once issues of elections are skewed, problems will naturally arise”, he stressed.
Politics
GROUP BLASTS ATIKU CRITICAL COMMENTS AGAINST JONATHAN … SAYS EX-VP CAREER ASPIRANT
Politics
You Must Win Elections To Be Credible Opposition, Wike Tells PDP
Chief Wike made the remarks on Friday during a visit to the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, where he also expressed support for the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
He argued that political relevance is earned through victories in elections rather than through public declarations or hurried alliances, insisting that only proven performance can define a credible opposition in Nigeria’s democratic space.
Chief Wike, who is also the national leader of the party, reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP leadership and said his presence was to encourage unity as the party continues efforts to resolve its internal disagreements.
He acknowledged that the party had faced a challenging period marked by divisions, but noted that progress was being made, even though significant work remains to be done to fully restore stability.
The former Rivers State governor also urged party leaders to prioritise reconciliation, especially by reaching out to members who had left the party, noting that many of them may still be open to returning based on political opportunities.
He further cautioned against distractions such as internal court cases, expressing optimism that the PDP could emerge stronger if it remains focused and united.
In his words, “You cannot become an opposition party without winning an election. Those who say they are leading the opposition have not contested any election successfully.
“My coming here is to reassure you of my support. I have come to pledge my loyalty to the National Working Committee.
“Yes, we have crisis, and we have almost come out of it. It will require hard work and sacrifice to move the party forward “.
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