PDP NEC Appoints Interim NWC To Steer Party Affairs

The Leader of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has called for strict adherence to transparency and due process in the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries, warning against what he described as “backdoor consensus” arrangements that undermine internal democracy.

Sen. Bamidele made the remarks on Monday in Abuja shortly after submitting his APC Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the next electoral cycle.

He said while the Electoral Act provides for consensus as a method of candidate selection, such arrangements must be rooted in openness, con-sultation, and compliance with established party procedures.

“Consensus is only valid when it is transparent, inclusive, and in line with the provisions of the law. It cannot be used as a shortcut to bypass democratic participation,” he said.

The Senate Leader, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, explained that the law provides for different modes of primary elections, including direct, indirect, and consensus options, but stressed that none of these exempt aspirants from proper participation at the ward and constituency levels.

He maintained that where consensus fails or becomes controversial, the party must resort to direct primaries to ensure fairness.

“There must be room for everyone who is qualified and interested to participate. Where disagreements arise, the Electoral Act already provides a clear path through direct primaries,” he added.

Sen. Bamidele noted that consensus arrangements have produced mixed results across constituencies, warning that any process perceived as exclusionary could create internal divisions within the party.

He said his own candidacy in Ekiti Central was backed by broad stakeholder support, which he attributed to consistent engagement and performance, adding that no other aspirant had obtained nomination forms in the district.

“Where consensus works, it is because trust has been earned and processes were properly followed. It must never be imposed or manipulated,” he said.

The Senate Leader, however, cautioned against generalising such outcomes, insisting that all aspirants must be given equal opportunity in party contests across the country.

Sen. Bamidele reaffirmed that internal democracy remains critical to the strength of the APC and Nigeria’s democratic system, urging party leaders to uphold fairness in all electoral processes.

“At every level, our processes must be transparent, competitive where necessary, and fully compliant with the law. That is the only way to sustain confidence in our party and democracy,” he said.

He also urged party stakeholders to avoid actions that could erode trust or create unnecessary tension ahead of the elections, stressing that unity within the APC must be built on fairness and adherence to rules.