Chelle Confirms Financial Issues in Eagles Contract Discussion 

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has confirmed that financial discussions are ongoing over his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation, but insisted his attention remains on coaching duties and upcoming assignments, Tidesports source report.

Chelle, whose current deal runs until January 2027, said negotiations over his future are being handled by his representative, while he focuses on team preparation and player assessment following Nigeria’s strong showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where the team finished third.

Speaking to Tidesports source he acknowledged that financial matters remain part of the ongoing talks but stressed that he is prioritising his responsibilities with the national team.

“Yes, there are financial issues to be discussed and resolved. But I leave them to my agent to handle with the federation,” Obayiuwana quoted Chelle as saying on X.

“I want to concentrate on the job and the task at hand.”

Chelle’s comments come amid increased attention on his future following Nigeria’s recent success, which has reportedly attracted interest from other teams, although he remains committed to ongoing preparations.

The Franco-Malian coach is expected to be active in scouting domestic talent as he builds his squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria will defend the title they won in 2025.

“I am coming to Nigeria to watch some NPFL games and see some players and we have the Unity Cup in London to prepare for,” Chelle added.

Chelle has already indicated plans to monitor players in the Nigeria Premier Football League closely, alongside evaluating uncapped players of Nigerian descent abroad, as part of a wider talent identification process ahead of future international fixtures.

Nigeria will begin their Unity Cup campaign against Zimbabwe at The Valley on Tuesday, May 26, before potentially facing either Jamaica or India in the next round, depending on results.

The tournament is seen as part of Chelle’s wider rebuilding strategy, with additional international friendlies against Poland and Portugal scheduled for June, offering further opportunities to assess his squad at a higher competitive level.