You Must Win Elections To Be Credible Opposition, Wike Tells PDP

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that no political party could be regarded as a genuine opposition force without winning elections at the polls.

Chief Wike made the remarks on Friday during a visit to the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, where he also expressed support for the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

He argued that political relevance is earned through victories in elections rather than through public declarations or hurried alliances, insisting that only proven performance can define a credible opposition in Nigeria’s democratic space.

Chief Wike, who is also the national leader of the party, reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP leadership and said his presence was to encourage unity as the party continues efforts to resolve its internal disagreements.

He acknowledged that the party had faced a challenging period marked by divisions, but noted that progress was being made, even though significant work remains to be done to fully restore stability.

The former Rivers State governor also urged party leaders to prioritise reconciliation, especially by reaching out to members who had left the party, noting that many of them may still be open to returning based on political opportunities.

He further cautioned against distractions such as internal court cases, expressing optimism that the PDP could emerge stronger if it remains focused and united.

In his words, “You cannot become an opposition party without winning an election. Those who say they are leading the opposition have not contested any election successfully.

“My coming here is to reassure you of my support. I have come to pledge my loyalty to the National Working Committee.

“Yes, we have crisis, and we have almost come out of it. It will require hard work and sacrifice to move the party forward “.