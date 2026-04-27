Ibaka Market Women Laud Okrika Chairman Over Empowerment, Reforms

Traders at Ibaka Town Market have commended the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Hon. Akuro Alfred Tobin, for his administration’s empowerment initiatives targeted at women, and ongoing market reforms.

The women made the commendation recently when members of the Ibaka Town Market Women Association paid a courtesy visit to the Council’s boss to express their appreciation for what they described as impactful and people-oriented leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Women Leader, Mrs. Comfort Achese, praised the Chairman for the financial grants disbursed during the first phase of his empowerment programme.

According to her, the intervention has significantly boosted business activities and improved the livelihoods of small-scale traders within the market.

She described the initiative as timely and transformative, noting that many women have been able to expand their trading capacity and better support their families as a result of the financial support.

The delegation also applauded the Council’s Chairman for taking proactive steps to address longstanding challenges within Ibaka Market.

They noted noticeable improvements in the trading environment, which they said have contributed to a more organized, safer, and conducive space for commerce.

Responding, Hon. Tobin expressed gratitude to the market women for the visit and their continued support. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, emphasizing that empowering women and small businesses remains central to his governance agenda.

The Chairman further assured the traders that additional phases of the empowerment programme are in the pipeline, alongside further infrastructural upgrades aimed at strengthening economic activities across markets in the Local Government Area.

He encouraged the women to remain steadfast in their businesses, assuring them that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes that promote inclusive growth and improve living standards in Okrika.

The visit underscores the growing collaboration between the Council’s leadership and grassroots stakeholders, particularly women, in driving sustainable economic development within the community.

By: By Michael T. Abraham