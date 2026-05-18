Police Warn Rivers Students Against Cultism, Drug Abuse

The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Rumuodomaya Police Station, CSP Dindara Dadamu, has warned students in Rivers State against involvement in cultism and other criminal activities, stressing that such acts could lead to imprisonment and destruction of their future.

He gave the warning recently during an anti-cultism and drug abuse sensitisation programme organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at Den-Bec Group of Schools in Port Harcourt.

Dadamu stated that the law does not exempt minors from punishment, noting that children from the age of 12 could still be prosecuted for criminal offences.

According to him, many young people are lured into cultism through peer pressure and bad company. He urged the students to be mindful of the friends they associate with.

The DCO stressed that ignorance of the law would not protect anyone from facing the consequences of unlawful conduct.

Also speaking, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Ejiofor Ifeanyi, described cultism and drug abuse as destructive habits capable of ruining academic ambitions and promising careers.

He advised the students to avoid negative influences and remain focused on their education and personal development.

A mental health expert, Mr. Victor Akeni, noted that cultism and illicit drug use contribute significantly to emotional instability, fear and poor academic performance among youths.

He explained that cult members often live under constant fear of attacks and reprisals, making it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies or live peacefully.

The sensitisation programme brought together security agencies, mental health professionals, teachers and students as part of efforts to discourage social vices among young people.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who spoke through a representative, Mrs. Anna West, encouraged the students to take advantage of opportunities provided through education and technology rather than engaging in unlawful activities.

Ogbuku also warned that cultism and drug abuse could result in imprisonment, violence and untimely death, and urged the students to embrace discipline, hard work and positive values.