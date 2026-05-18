Ogoni Landlords Seek Inclusion In Planned Oil Resumption Process 

Flemotongha Miebi/Fortune Wokeh/Akpos David/Esuuk Oyet/Edughom Suotor

Landlords in Ogoni, under the aegis of Gokana,Tai, Eleme, and Khana United Landlords Association (GOTEKA) have called for inclusion in the ongoing negotiation over the planned resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.

The landlords,who made the call during its formal inauguration recently in Port Harcourt, also called for proper compensation, clear legal agreements, and inclusive dialogues in the entire process

Chairman of the Association, Professor George Ema, said any resumption of oil exploration in ogoniland without proper consultation with host communities and land owners will be resisted.

George said, while the association expressed support for the planned return of oil activities in ogoniland under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, key historical issues must be addressed to avoid a repeat of earlier conflicts that led to the suspension of oil operations in the area.

According to GOTEKA, past disagreements between oil companies, political leaders, and host communities caused crises, court cases, and long-term disruption of oil production in Ogoni land, adding that these problems were responsible for the high level of poverty warranted by economic stagnation, social unrest, pipeline vandalism, and many legal battles in the area.

The landlords also referenced the struggles led by late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), which opposed Shell’s activities in Ogoni land, resulting in years of unrest and court cases.

They stressed that the renewed plan for oil exploration must be guided by proper Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), fair compensation, and the direct involvement of landlords in negotiations to prevent cheating and conflict.

The group also raised concern over what they described as a repeated “divide and rule” approach in handling oil compensation in Ogoni. They said there is a lack of proper MOUs between oil companies and landlords, while compensation often goes to political leaders and traditional rulers instead of the real landowners.

GOTEKA added that land in Ogoni is owned by individuals and families, not the entire community.

According to the group, “under traditional land rules, owners have full rights over their land and can decide how it is used, including selling or leasing it. So, there must be proper agreement spelt out in the MOU, which must be signed by all the parties involved to avoid legal battles.

The group urged government, oil companies, and political leaders to respect traditional land ownership and adopt honest dialogue and peaceful negotiation in resolving issues.