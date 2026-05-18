Rivers
Ogoni Landlords Seek Inclusion In Planned Oil Resumption Process
Flemotongha Miebi/Fortune Wokeh/Akpos David/Esuuk Oyet/Edughom Suotor
Landlords in Ogoni, under the aegis of Gokana,Tai, Eleme, and Khana United Landlords Association (GOTEKA) have called for inclusion in the ongoing negotiation over the planned resumption of oil production in Ogoniland.
The landlords,who made the call during its formal inauguration recently in Port Harcourt, also called for proper compensation, clear legal agreements, and inclusive dialogues in the entire process
Chairman of the Association, Professor George Ema, said any resumption of oil exploration in ogoniland without proper consultation with host communities and land owners will be resisted.
George said, while the association expressed support for the planned return of oil activities in ogoniland under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, key historical issues must be addressed to avoid a repeat of earlier conflicts that led to the suspension of oil operations in the area.
According to GOTEKA, past disagreements between oil companies, political leaders, and host communities caused crises, court cases, and long-term disruption of oil production in Ogoni land, adding that these problems were responsible for the high level of poverty warranted by economic stagnation, social unrest, pipeline vandalism, and many legal battles in the area.
The landlords also referenced the struggles led by late environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), which opposed Shell’s activities in Ogoni land, resulting in years of unrest and court cases.
They stressed that the renewed plan for oil exploration must be guided by proper Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), fair compensation, and the direct involvement of landlords in negotiations to prevent cheating and conflict.
The group also raised concern over what they described as a repeated “divide and rule” approach in handling oil compensation in Ogoni. They said there is a lack of proper MOUs between oil companies and landlords, while compensation often goes to political leaders and traditional rulers instead of the real landowners.
GOTEKA added that land in Ogoni is owned by individuals and families, not the entire community.
According to the group, “under traditional land rules, owners have full rights over their land and can decide how it is used, including selling or leasing it. So, there must be proper agreement spelt out in the MOU, which must be signed by all the parties involved to avoid legal battles.
The group urged government, oil companies, and political leaders to respect traditional land ownership and adopt honest dialogue and peaceful negotiation in resolving issues.
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Rivers
2026 Boy Child Day: Association Seeks Intentional Mentoring
As the world marked the 2026 International Day of the Boy Child last Saturday, the Rivers Secondary Schools Old Boys and Girls 1983 Set Association has called for deliberate investment in raising boys who will become responsible heads of homes.
In a press release signed and issued by the Secretary-General of the Association, Dr. Ibinabo Ogolo, to commemorate the day, the Association said the future stability of Nigerian families depends on how intentionally boys are raised and guided.
Speaking on behalf of the Set, President of the Association, Barrister Tubokomba Mcdonald Harry, she said the theme of this year’s global celebration, “Boys to Men: Adopting Good Habits and Attitudes”, must move beyond slogans to daily practice in homes, schools, and communities.
“For years, advocacy has rightly centered on the girl child. That work must continue. But we cannot ignore the other side”, Barrister Harry stated.
“A boy who grows up without guidance, emotional literacy, and responsibility often becomes a man who struggles to lead, provide, and protect. If we want stable homes in 2040, we must invest in boys now”, he said.
He emphasized that being “head of the home” is about stewardship, not power: “The man who leads a home well is emotionally responsible, financially disciplined, morally upright, and a true partner to his spouse. These qualities are learned from childhood, through what boys see, hear, and practice.”
The Association noted that many boys currently learn manhood by default from peers, social media, and entertainment that equate masculinity with aggression and silence about pain.
To change this, the 1983 Set urged fathers and mentors to be present and active, schools to integrate life skills such as conflict resolution and financial literacy, and communities and faith groups to establish mentorship programmes where older men guide younger ones.
The press release also linked the issue to Africa’s wider goals, noting that the 2026 Day of the African Child focuses on water, sanitation, and hygiene.
“A boy trained to solve real problems becomes a man who ensures dignity for his family and community”, Harry said.
The Association concluded with a call to mothers, fathers, and boys themselves to take ownership of the task of raising responsible future leaders.
International Day of the Boy Child is observed globally on May 16. It is a day that focuses on the well-being, mental health and positive development of boys.
Rivers
Police Warn Rivers Students Against Cultism, Drug Abuse
The Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Rumuodomaya Police Station, CSP Dindara Dadamu, has warned students in Rivers State against involvement in cultism and other criminal activities, stressing that such acts could lead to imprisonment and destruction of their future.
He gave the warning recently during an anti-cultism and drug abuse sensitisation programme organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at Den-Bec Group of Schools in Port Harcourt.
Dadamu stated that the law does not exempt minors from punishment, noting that children from the age of 12 could still be prosecuted for criminal offences.
According to him, many young people are lured into cultism through peer pressure and bad company. He urged the students to be mindful of the friends they associate with.
The DCO stressed that ignorance of the law would not protect anyone from facing the consequences of unlawful conduct.
Also speaking, a representative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Ejiofor Ifeanyi, described cultism and drug abuse as destructive habits capable of ruining academic ambitions and promising careers.
He advised the students to avoid negative influences and remain focused on their education and personal development.
A mental health expert, Mr. Victor Akeni, noted that cultism and illicit drug use contribute significantly to emotional instability, fear and poor academic performance among youths.
He explained that cult members often live under constant fear of attacks and reprisals, making it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies or live peacefully.
The sensitisation programme brought together security agencies, mental health professionals, teachers and students as part of efforts to discourage social vices among young people.
The Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, who spoke through a representative, Mrs. Anna West, encouraged the students to take advantage of opportunities provided through education and technology rather than engaging in unlawful activities.
Ogbuku also warned that cultism and drug abuse could result in imprisonment, violence and untimely death, and urged the students to embrace discipline, hard work and positive values.
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
PINL Empowers 3,000 Host Community Women In N’Delta
Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the private security company responsible for the protection of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and Eastern Gas Network (EGN), has doled out empowerment scheme for 3,000 women from its 216 communities cutting across Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo and Abia States.
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The women were given cheques ranging from N250,000 to N1,000,000 through the empowerment scheme intended to boost their various businesses and their financial income.
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Speaking shortly after presenting cheques to the beneficiaries at the PINL monthly stakeholders engagement in Port Harcourt, General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of the company, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the gesture was another way by which the company appreciates members of host communities for their continued support for their operations.
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He said the empowerment resonates with the company’s core values that the communities comes first in her operations.
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He also used the avenue to counsel youths of its host communities to shun vandalism and other vices and take advantage of the many opportunities provided by the company to better their lives.
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“Today is yet another day for us to reward our communities. They have supported us unreservedly in the fight against pipeline vandalism and it’s clear that we are succeeding in that direction.
“So, today’s exercise was another way of saying thank you to the communities. I want to use this opportunity to urge our community youths to continue to support us in the fight against pipeline vandalism.
“They should shun any kind of vices and ensure that the communities are peaceful, ensure that production continue to increase for the benefit of the country and the communities”, Mezeh said.
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He said the company was determined to see that the beneficiaries succeed in their respective businesses, noting that a monitoring mechanism has been put in place to check the progress of beneficiaries.
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Mezeh informed the stakeholders that the company was winning the war against pipeline vandalism as it recorded zero infractions on the TNP and EGN in their areas of operations in the outgoing month.
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“We are having zero infraction on the pipeline in our area of operation. There will be no incident and that shows that we are winning the fight against pipeline vandalism.
“We want to attribute this success to the communities who have been cooperating with us”, he added.
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Meanwhile, stakeholders at the meeting, lauded the company for the women empowerment initiatives.
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King of Emohua Kingdom in Rivers State, HRM, Eze Seargent Awuse, recalled that the company had last month, rolled out empowerment for youths, and expressed deep satisfaction with the company’s operations.
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“Last sitting you rolled out scholarship for our youths and today you have rolled out women empowerment. We owe you thanks also for securing the infrastructure feeding this nation. Your company has in very significant way made it possible for more oil to flow with less vandalisation”, he said.
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On her part, the Ada Ekpeye-Logbo, Dr. Patricia Ogbonnaya, thanked the company for listening to the appeal of the women to include them in their empowerment packages.
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She said: “PINL has made us benefit from the oil on our land. We thank you for this empowerment and I want to put it on record and to the Federal Government that PINL is doing more than their assignment.”
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She also noted PINL’s impact on the environment, saying that some species of fishes which had earlier disappeared from their rivers due to pollution are now coming back.
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Beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme, Mrs. Mercy Edward from Rumuekpe Community in Emohua, and Mrs. Rose Michael from Eneka Community in Obio/Akpor, assured the company of maximum utilisation of the resources made available to them by the company.
By: Kiadum Edookor
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