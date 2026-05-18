2026 Boy Child Day: Association Seeks Intentional Mentoring 

As the world marked the 2026 International Day of the Boy Child last Saturday, the Rivers Secondary Schools Old Boys and Girls 1983 Set Association has called for deliberate investment in raising boys who will become responsible heads of homes.

In a press release signed and issued by the Secretary-General of the Association, Dr. Ibinabo Ogolo, to commemorate the day, the Association said the future stability of Nigerian families depends on how intentionally boys are raised and guided.

Speaking on behalf of the Set, President of the Association, Barrister Tubokomba Mcdonald Harry, she said the theme of this year’s global celebration, “Boys to Men: Adopting Good Habits and Attitudes”, must move beyond slogans to daily practice in homes, schools, and communities.

“For years, advocacy has rightly centered on the girl child. That work must continue. But we cannot ignore the other side”, Barrister Harry stated.

“A boy who grows up without guidance, emotional literacy, and responsibility often becomes a man who struggles to lead, provide, and protect. If we want stable homes in 2040, we must invest in boys now”, he said.

He emphasized that being “head of the home” is about stewardship, not power: “The man who leads a home well is emotionally responsible, financially disciplined, morally upright, and a true partner to his spouse. These qualities are learned from childhood, through what boys see, hear, and practice.”

The Association noted that many boys currently learn manhood by default from peers, social media, and entertainment that equate masculinity with aggression and silence about pain.

To change this, the 1983 Set urged fathers and mentors to be present and active, schools to integrate life skills such as conflict resolution and financial literacy, and communities and faith groups to establish mentorship programmes where older men guide younger ones.

The press release also linked the issue to Africa’s wider goals, noting that the 2026 Day of the African Child focuses on water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“A boy trained to solve real problems becomes a man who ensures dignity for his family and community”, Harry said.

The Association concluded with a call to mothers, fathers, and boys themselves to take ownership of the task of raising responsible future leaders.

International Day of the Boy Child is observed globally on May 16. It is a day that focuses on the well-being, mental health and positive development of boys.