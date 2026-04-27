Ogu-Bolo Chairman Presents N20.51bn 2026 Budget

The Executive Chairman of Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area (LGA), Barr. Vincent Nemieboka, has presented a ?20,509,859,898.65 appropriation bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Legislative Assembly.

He said this is a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The budget proposal, unveiled during the maiden plenary session held in the newly renovated Legislative Chamber, he said, marks a significant milestone for the Council.

The upgraded chamber, equipped with modern facilities, hosted lawmakers and top government officials in what was described as a historic sitting.

Welcoming the Chairman, the Leader of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Cllr. Tekena Akor, described the occasion as a turning point for governance in the area and expressed confidence that the proposed budget would accelerate development across Ogu-Bolo.

In his address, Nemieboka expressed gratitude to God for the successful inauguration of the new legislative session and commended the Assembly for its continued cooperation with the Executive arm.

He also pledged to construct a brand-new Legislative Chamber to further strengthen legislative operations.

The Chairman extended condolences to the Assembly over the passing of the father of the House Leader, offering prayers for strength and comfort to the bereaved family.

Reflecting on the achievements of his administration, Nemieboka highlighted several ongoing and completed projects across the council.

He disclosed that electrification projects in Ikpokiri and Opu-Ama communities are at advanced stages, with transmission towers already installed and efforts underway to connect them to the national grid.

He noted that the island community of Iwo Kiri has been equipped with solar-powered street lighting, while the ELE Health Centre is nearing completion.

In the education sector, ELE Primary School is undergoing major renovation, including reroofing and structural upgrades, while construction is ongoing at Bolo Primary School.

Additionally, a modern Assembly Hall is being built for Community Secondary School, Bolo.

Other projects include the commencement of Teachers’ Quarters in Owuogono Community, completion of electrical infrastructure in Chuku-Ama, pending transformer installation, and near completion of a Town Hall and footpath road in Nemieboka-Ama.

In Wakama, internal road construction has been completed, alongside rehabilitation of a previously damaged school building.

On empowerment initiatives, the Chairman disclosed that monthly grants for youths are ongoing, while 500 women are set to benefit from ?150,000 each as business support grants aimed at boosting small-scale enterprises and improving household incomes.

He also highlighted a partnership with the Lulu Briggs Foundation, through which law students received ?1 million each in educational support.

Looking ahead, the 2026 budget outlines ambitious plans, including the construction of recreational and developmental centres such as gyms and basketball courts, implementation of a subsidized transport scheme, and expansion of skill acquisition programmes.

The Chairman further said plans are also underway for the building and furnishing of a befitting palace for the Ogu Kingdom, procurement of a bus for legislators, and further investments in sports development.

In a notable declaration, Barr. Nemieboka stated that the council is free from bank debt, attributing this to prudent financial management, transparency, and responsible leadership.

He expressed optimism that the 2026 budget would consolidate existing gains and deliver improved infrastructure, economic opportunities, and enhanced welfare for the people of Ogu-Bolo.

Observers say the scale and scope of the proposed budget reflect a deliberate effort by the council to sustain development momentum and address critical needs across communities within the Local Government Area.

By: Michael T. Abraham