Rivers
FIDA Urges Bane Girls To Embrace AI Skills
As the digital revolution reshapes global opportunities, the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State Branch, Mrs. Tamunoibuemi Life-George, has called on girls in Bane Community to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a vital tool for empowerment and inclusion.
This was part of her message, recently, during the celebration of this year’s International Girls in ICT Day at Marian High School, Bane, in Khana Local Government Area.
The FIDA Chairperson stressed the urgency of equipping girls with relevant digital skills to enable them compete in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Represented by the association’s Secretary, Mrs. Okorite Yobo, Life-George said the initiative reflects FIDA’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of female innovators, problem-solvers and leaders in the digital economy.
She noted that AI, when properly harnessed, offers vast opportunities for learning, creativity and economic advancement, adding that girls must be encouraged to take their rightful place in the technology space.
The Chairperson continued that digital knowledge should not be perceived as the exclusive domain of boys, insisting that bridging the gender gap in technology requires deliberate and sustained advocacy at all levels.
The FIDA Chairpseron explained that her association’s outreach to Bane Community was intentional, and aimed at extending digital awareness to rural areas where access to such opportunities was limited.
Life-George further reiterated that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) represents the future of work and innovation, warning that excluding girls from this space would widen existing inequalities.
She expressed concern over the continued underrepresentation of women in technology-related careers, calling for early exposure and mentorship to spark interest among young girls.
She also commended Cinfores Limited for its collaboration and support, particularly for donating a laptop to a student as a means of encouraging digital learning and excellence.
Earlier, a Performance Test Officer with Cinfores Limited, Miss Winnie Nnadi, had urged the students to remain focused and committed to their studies, noting that determination and proper guidance are key to success in ICT-related careers.
In her remarks, the Vice Principal of the School, Mrs. Maria Patta, appreciated the organisers for bringing the initiative to the school, describing it as timely and impactful for the students’ future aspirations.
Patta, however, highlighted some of the challenges facing the school, including inadequate funding, lack of a school bus and poor infrastructure, and appealed to stakeholders for support, as students who participated in the debate emerged winners and were rewarded with prizes, reinforcing the event’s theme, “AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future.”
By: King Onunwor
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Rivers
Ibaka Market Women Laud Okrika Chairman Over Empowerment, Reforms
Traders at Ibaka Town Market have commended the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Hon. Akuro Alfred Tobin, for his administration’s empowerment initiatives targeted at women, and ongoing market reforms.
The women made the commendation recently when members of the Ibaka Town Market Women Association paid a courtesy visit to the Council’s boss to express their appreciation for what they described as impactful and people-oriented leadership.
Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the Women Leader, Mrs. Comfort Achese, praised the Chairman for the financial grants disbursed during the first phase of his empowerment programme.
According to her, the intervention has significantly boosted business activities and improved the livelihoods of small-scale traders within the market.
She described the initiative as timely and transformative, noting that many women have been able to expand their trading capacity and better support their families as a result of the financial support.
The delegation also applauded the Council’s Chairman for taking proactive steps to address longstanding challenges within Ibaka Market.
They noted noticeable improvements in the trading environment, which they said have contributed to a more organized, safer, and conducive space for commerce.
Responding, Hon. Tobin expressed gratitude to the market women for the visit and their continued support. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, emphasizing that empowering women and small businesses remains central to his governance agenda.
The Chairman further assured the traders that additional phases of the empowerment programme are in the pipeline, alongside further infrastructural upgrades aimed at strengthening economic activities across markets in the Local Government Area.
He encouraged the women to remain steadfast in their businesses, assuring them that his administration would continue to implement policies and programmes that promote inclusive growth and improve living standards in Okrika.
The visit underscores the growing collaboration between the Council’s leadership and grassroots stakeholders, particularly women, in driving sustainable economic development within the community.
By: By Michael T. Abraham
Rivers
Ogu-Bolo Chairman Presents N20.51bn 2026 Budget
The Executive Chairman of Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area (LGA), Barr. Vincent Nemieboka, has presented a ?20,509,859,898.65 appropriation bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the Legislative Assembly.
He said this is a reaffirmation of his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable development.
The budget proposal, unveiled during the maiden plenary session held in the newly renovated Legislative Chamber, he said, marks a significant milestone for the Council.
The upgraded chamber, equipped with modern facilities, hosted lawmakers and top government officials in what was described as a historic sitting.
Welcoming the Chairman, the Leader of the Legislative Assembly, Chief Cllr. Tekena Akor, described the occasion as a turning point for governance in the area and expressed confidence that the proposed budget would accelerate development across Ogu-Bolo.
In his address, Nemieboka expressed gratitude to God for the successful inauguration of the new legislative session and commended the Assembly for its continued cooperation with the Executive arm.
He also pledged to construct a brand-new Legislative Chamber to further strengthen legislative operations.
The Chairman extended condolences to the Assembly over the passing of the father of the House Leader, offering prayers for strength and comfort to the bereaved family.
Reflecting on the achievements of his administration, Nemieboka highlighted several ongoing and completed projects across the council.
He disclosed that electrification projects in Ikpokiri and Opu-Ama communities are at advanced stages, with transmission towers already installed and efforts underway to connect them to the national grid.
He noted that the island community of Iwo Kiri has been equipped with solar-powered street lighting, while the ELE Health Centre is nearing completion.
In the education sector, ELE Primary School is undergoing major renovation, including reroofing and structural upgrades, while construction is ongoing at Bolo Primary School.
Additionally, a modern Assembly Hall is being built for Community Secondary School, Bolo.
Other projects include the commencement of Teachers’ Quarters in Owuogono Community, completion of electrical infrastructure in Chuku-Ama, pending transformer installation, and near completion of a Town Hall and footpath road in Nemieboka-Ama.
In Wakama, internal road construction has been completed, alongside rehabilitation of a previously damaged school building.
On empowerment initiatives, the Chairman disclosed that monthly grants for youths are ongoing, while 500 women are set to benefit from ?150,000 each as business support grants aimed at boosting small-scale enterprises and improving household incomes.
He also highlighted a partnership with the Lulu Briggs Foundation, through which law students received ?1 million each in educational support.
Looking ahead, the 2026 budget outlines ambitious plans, including the construction of recreational and developmental centres such as gyms and basketball courts, implementation of a subsidized transport scheme, and expansion of skill acquisition programmes.
The Chairman further said plans are also underway for the building and furnishing of a befitting palace for the Ogu Kingdom, procurement of a bus for legislators, and further investments in sports development.
In a notable declaration, Barr. Nemieboka stated that the council is free from bank debt, attributing this to prudent financial management, transparency, and responsible leadership.
He expressed optimism that the 2026 budget would consolidate existing gains and deliver improved infrastructure, economic opportunities, and enhanced welfare for the people of Ogu-Bolo.
Observers say the scale and scope of the proposed budget reflect a deliberate effort by the council to sustain development momentum and address critical needs across communities within the Local Government Area.
By: Michael T. Abraham
Rivers
100 Days: UPTH CMD Harps On Brain Drain, Anti-Corruption
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Chituru Godswill Orluwene, has identified brain drain and corruption as critical challenges confronting Nigeria’s health sector.
Orluwene, who made this known during a press briefing to mark his first 100 days in office, in Choba, declared that his administration is tackling both issues headlong as part of efforts to reposition the institution.
He noted that the stewardship session was aimed at rendering account of his leadership and setting a transparent benchmark for performance going forward.
“This 100 days is to render stewardship and give account of our activities, while we tackle corruption headlong within the system”, he said.
Addressing concerns over the exodus of medical professionals, the CMD said, poor working conditions have contributed significantly to brain drain, but that ongoing reforms are beginning to address these challenges.
He expressed optimism in the efforts of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that, Government is repositioning the health sector, especially in remuneration and infrastructure.
On corruption, Prof. Orluwene stressed, “We have taken decisive steps to block all financial leakages and ensure accountability in our operations.”
He disclosed that a staff verification exercise exposed irregularities, stating that “Out of over 4,000 staff on the payroll, only about 2,000 presented themselves for verification.
“As a result, over 1,000 salaries have been stopped due to discrepancies identified during the exercise.”
Highlighting policy reforms, the CMD said, feeding of patients has now been standardized at ?5,000 for three meals, while other charges have been reviewed downward.
On infrastructure, he said “The Accident and Emergency Department was in a poor state before, but today it has undergone massive renovation.”
Speaking on power supply, he revealed: “With the solar power project on ground, UPTH will soon enjoy 24-hour electricity supply. Our goal is to make UPTH a hub for medical tourism in the near future.”
By: King Onunwor