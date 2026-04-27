FIDA Urges Bane Girls To Embrace AI Skills

As the digital revolution reshapes global opportunities, the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State Branch, Mrs. Tamunoibuemi Life-George, has called on girls in Bane Community to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a vital tool for empowerment and inclusion.

This was part of her message, recently, during the celebration of this year’s International Girls in ICT Day at Marian High School, Bane, in Khana Local Government Area.

The FIDA Chairperson stressed the urgency of equipping girls with relevant digital skills to enable them compete in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Represented by the association’s Secretary, Mrs. Okorite Yobo, Life-George said the initiative reflects FIDA’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of female innovators, problem-solvers and leaders in the digital economy.

She noted that AI, when properly harnessed, offers vast opportunities for learning, creativity and economic advancement, adding that girls must be encouraged to take their rightful place in the technology space.

The Chairperson continued that digital knowledge should not be perceived as the exclusive domain of boys, insisting that bridging the gender gap in technology requires deliberate and sustained advocacy at all levels.

The FIDA Chairpseron explained that her association’s outreach to Bane Community was intentional, and aimed at extending digital awareness to rural areas where access to such opportunities was limited.

Life-George further reiterated that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) represents the future of work and innovation, warning that excluding girls from this space would widen existing inequalities.

She expressed concern over the continued underrepresentation of women in technology-related careers, calling for early exposure and mentorship to spark interest among young girls.

She also commended Cinfores Limited for its collaboration and support, particularly for donating a laptop to a student as a means of encouraging digital learning and excellence.

Earlier, a Performance Test Officer with Cinfores Limited, Miss Winnie Nnadi, had urged the students to remain focused and committed to their studies, noting that determination and proper guidance are key to success in ICT-related careers.

In her remarks, the Vice Principal of the School, Mrs. Maria Patta, appreciated the organisers for bringing the initiative to the school, describing it as timely and impactful for the students’ future aspirations.

Patta, however, highlighted some of the challenges facing the school, including inadequate funding, lack of a school bus and poor infrastructure, and appealed to stakeholders for support, as students who participated in the debate emerged winners and were rewarded with prizes, reinforcing the event’s theme, “AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future.”

By: King Onunwor