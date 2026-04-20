100 Days: UPTH CMD Harps On Brain Drain, Anti-Corruption

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Chituru Godswill Orluwene, has identified brain drain and corruption as critical challenges confronting Nigeria’s health sector.

Orluwene, who made this known during a press briefing to mark his first 100 days in office, in Choba, declared that his administration is tackling both issues headlong as part of efforts to reposition the institution.

He noted that the stewardship session was aimed at rendering account of his leadership and setting a transparent benchmark for performance going forward.

“This 100 days is to render stewardship and give account of our activities, while we tackle corruption headlong within the system”, he said.

Addressing concerns over the exodus of medical professionals, the CMD said, poor working conditions have contributed significantly to brain drain, but that ongoing reforms are beginning to address these challenges.

He expressed optimism in the efforts of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that, Government is repositioning the health sector, especially in remuneration and infrastructure.

On corruption, Prof. Orluwene stressed, “We have taken decisive steps to block all financial leakages and ensure accountability in our operations.”

He disclosed that a staff verification exercise exposed irregularities, stating that “Out of over 4,000 staff on the payroll, only about 2,000 presented themselves for verification.

“As a result, over 1,000 salaries have been stopped due to discrepancies identified during the exercise.”

Highlighting policy reforms, the CMD said, feeding of patients has now been standardized at ?5,000 for three meals, while other charges have been reviewed downward.

On infrastructure, he said “The Accident and Emergency Department was in a poor state before, but today it has undergone massive renovation.”

Speaking on power supply, he revealed: “With the solar power project on ground, UPTH will soon enjoy 24-hour electricity supply. Our goal is to make UPTH a hub for medical tourism in the near future.”

By: King Onunwor