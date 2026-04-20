Rivers
Ogoloma Fishermen Association Laud Okrika Chair On Grassroots Dev
The Fishermen Association of Ogoloma Community has commended the Executive Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Chief Hon. Akuro Alfred Tobin, for his commitment to grassroots development and the empowerment of local fishermen.
The Association made the commendstion during a courtesy “thank-you” visit by members of the association to the council chairman, following the distribution of fishing equipment aimed at boosting productivity and livelihoods within the riverine community.
Speaking during the visit, Chief Tobin expressed gratitude to the fishermen for their show of appreciation, noting that their success remains a top priority of his administration.
He stated that the empowerment initiative through the provision of fishing canoes, nets, and hooks was designed to enhance economic activities and improve living standards in Ogoloma and other parts of Okrika.
“I am encouraged by your visit and your progress so far. This administration is committed to supporting our local fishermen to thrive. There will be a second phase of the human capital development programme, and we will do even more to uplift the fishing community,” the Chairman assured.
The Chairman reiterated his administration’s dedication to inclusive development, stressing that empowering local industries such as fishing is key to sustainable economic growth in the region.
Responding on behalf of the Association, its spokesperson, Elder Kaizer Kiniminabo, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the council boss.
He acknowledged the impact of the empowerment programme on the fishermen’s productivity and welfare.
“On behalf of our matron, Hon. Linda Stewart Somiari, and Hon. Royal Ateke, we express our sincere gratitude to the Executive Chairman for his magnanimity and commitment to the well-being of fishermen in Ogoloma. We pray for the continued success of his administration,” Kiniminabo stated.
As a token of appreciation, the association presented gifts, including dry fish and other locally sourced items to the chairman, symbolizing their gratitude and support.
The visit highlights the growing collaboration between local authorities and community stakeholders in fostering development and economic empowerment across Okrika Local Government Area.
By: Michael T. Abraham
Continue Reading
Rivers
100 Days: UPTH CMD Harps On Brain Drain, Anti-Corruption
The Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Prof. Chituru Godswill Orluwene, has identified brain drain and corruption as critical challenges confronting Nigeria’s health sector.
Orluwene, who made this known during a press briefing to mark his first 100 days in office, in Choba, declared that his administration is tackling both issues headlong as part of efforts to reposition the institution.
He noted that the stewardship session was aimed at rendering account of his leadership and setting a transparent benchmark for performance going forward.
“This 100 days is to render stewardship and give account of our activities, while we tackle corruption headlong within the system”, he said.
Addressing concerns over the exodus of medical professionals, the CMD said, poor working conditions have contributed significantly to brain drain, but that ongoing reforms are beginning to address these challenges.
He expressed optimism in the efforts of the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that, Government is repositioning the health sector, especially in remuneration and infrastructure.
On corruption, Prof. Orluwene stressed, “We have taken decisive steps to block all financial leakages and ensure accountability in our operations.”
He disclosed that a staff verification exercise exposed irregularities, stating that “Out of over 4,000 staff on the payroll, only about 2,000 presented themselves for verification.
“As a result, over 1,000 salaries have been stopped due to discrepancies identified during the exercise.”
Highlighting policy reforms, the CMD said, feeding of patients has now been standardized at ?5,000 for three meals, while other charges have been reviewed downward.
On infrastructure, he said “The Accident and Emergency Department was in a poor state before, but today it has undergone massive renovation.”
Speaking on power supply, he revealed: “With the solar power project on ground, UPTH will soon enjoy 24-hour electricity supply. Our goal is to make UPTH a hub for medical tourism in the near future.”
By: King Onunwor
Rivers
Social Welfare Ministry Accepts UNIPORT’s Training, Vulnerable Database Proposal
The Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation has revealed that it will consider new proposals by the University of Port Harcourt to engage its staff on refresher training and a state-wide database initiative for vulnerable persons, to ensure efficient service delivery and data-driven planning in the state.
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Lauretta Davies-Dimpka, disclosed this when she received a delegation from the University of Port Harcourt, led by a Professor of Social Work and Community Development, Prof. Daniel Uranta, which also include some of his PhD students, during a courtesy visit to her office, Friday.
She described the visit as “timely to get our staff up to speed regarding current standards in social work practice”, and assured the visiting team that their proposals, including a one-month certificate programme for staff and a Child Rights Implementation/Enforcement Committee, would be reviewed.
She added that the ministry’s doors are open for collaboration and partnership, noting that with collaborative effort, social work will achieve greater impact and professionalism in the state.
Earlier, Prof. Uranta said the visit was to formally introduce himself and seek collaboration to strengthen the existing partnership between the university and the ministry.
He proposed four key areas of cooperation: refresher training for ministry staff, a one-month certificate programme on social work for staff, development of a state-wide database for vulnerable persons across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, and strengthening of a Child Rights Implementation/Enforcement Committee.
The UNIPORT Professor noted that the proposals are aimed at improving case management and welfare response across the state.
The courtesy visit ended on a cordial note, with both parties expressing willingness to collaborate and review the proposals.
Rivers
Security Team Discovers Arms, Ammunition In Rivers … Destroys Kidnap Camps
A joint security operation has led to the recovery of firearms and ammunition, alongside the destruction of suspected kidnapping hideouts in Rivers State, in a renewed crackdown on criminal networks operating in the State.
The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt.
The operation, described as intelligence-driven, targeted camps believed to be used by kidnappers and other criminal elements, which raised fresh concerns over the sophistication and spread of organised crime in parts of the state.
It was gathered that the coordinated raid took place on April 12, 2026, at about 1:00 p.m., and involved tactical teams of the Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies.
Security operatives drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps reportedly participated in the operation.
During the exercise, the joint team stormed identified criminal hideouts located at IPO and Igwuruta-Ali, areas believed to have served as operational bases for kidnapping syndicates.
Items recovered from the camps included one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action gun, 274 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, four cartridges, as well as locally fabricated bulletproof materials.
Other exhibits recovered at the scene were a large iron cutter and communication radios, indicating a high level of coordination and preparedness by the criminal elements.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the recovered pump-action gun may be linked to the leader of a local vigilante group, OSPAC, who was reportedly abducted prior to the operation.
Security sources disclosed that the camps were successfully destroyed to prevent further use, although most of the suspects fled before the arrival of operatives.
However, one suspect was apprehended at the scene and is currently in custody, assisting investigators with useful information.
Authorities said efforts are ongoing to track down the fleeing suspects and to rescue the abducted vigilante leader believed to be connected to the case.
The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.
He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and timely information that could aid security agencies in curbing criminal activities.
Residents were also encouraged to make use of the Command’s emergency lines in reporting suspicious movements and security concerns for prompt response.
By: King Onunwor
Trending
-
Nation5 days ago
Rivers State Judiciary Counters NBA National Position over Contempt Ruling, Says Judge Acted Within the Law
-
Politics24 hours ago
Ekiti 2026: IPC Trains Journalists On Election Coverage
-
Sports23 hours ago
WAN Mourns Ex-NFF President Galadima
-
Sports23 hours ago
Brentford Miss Chance To Move Up
-
Sports23 hours ago
NBA PlayOff: Lakers Make Winning Start
-
Politics24 hours ago
INEC To Display Voters Register April 29 As CVR Phase II Closes Nationwide
-
Politics24 hours ago
GROUP BLASTS ATIKU CRITICAL COMMENTS AGAINST JONATHAN … SAYS EX-VP CAREER ASPIRANT
-
Sports23 hours ago
NSF champion Osaretin wins at Tour du Faso