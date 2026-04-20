Ogoloma Fishermen Association Laud Okrika Chair On Grassroots Dev

The Fishermen Association of Ogoloma Community has commended the Executive Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Chief Hon. Akuro Alfred Tobin, for his commitment to grassroots development and the empowerment of local fishermen.

The Association made the commendstion during a courtesy “thank-you” visit by members of the association to the council chairman, following the distribution of fishing equipment aimed at boosting productivity and livelihoods within the riverine community.

Speaking during the visit, Chief Tobin expressed gratitude to the fishermen for their show of appreciation, noting that their success remains a top priority of his administration.

He stated that the empowerment initiative through the provision of fishing canoes, nets, and hooks was designed to enhance economic activities and improve living standards in Ogoloma and other parts of Okrika.

“I am encouraged by your visit and your progress so far. This administration is committed to supporting our local fishermen to thrive. There will be a second phase of the human capital development programme, and we will do even more to uplift the fishing community,” the Chairman assured.

The Chairman reiterated his administration’s dedication to inclusive development, stressing that empowering local industries such as fishing is key to sustainable economic growth in the region.

Responding on behalf of the Association, its spokesperson, Elder Kaizer Kiniminabo, conveyed heartfelt appreciation to the council boss.

He acknowledged the impact of the empowerment programme on the fishermen’s productivity and welfare.

“On behalf of our matron, Hon. Linda Stewart Somiari, and Hon. Royal Ateke, we express our sincere gratitude to the Executive Chairman for his magnanimity and commitment to the well-being of fishermen in Ogoloma. We pray for the continued success of his administration,” Kiniminabo stated.

As a token of appreciation, the association presented gifts, including dry fish and other locally sourced items to the chairman, symbolizing their gratitude and support.

The visit highlights the growing collaboration between local authorities and community stakeholders in fostering development and economic empowerment across Okrika Local Government Area.

By: Michael T. Abraham