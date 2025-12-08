Entertainment
PMAN PHALGA Unit Holds Town carnival Today
The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria ( PMAN) Rivers State
Chapter, PHALGA Unit is expected to hold the annual festive entertainment event tagged ‘Town Carnival’ today, in Port Harcourt.
The event would be used to honour the late coordinator of the unit, Comrade Vinning Simeon Ileberi popularly called (Vinta 60).
This was made available to the Tide Entertainment Yesterday by the coordinator PMAN PHALGA Unit, Comrade Tamunoiduabia Okosimiema, popularly known as (Jesus Wonder Boy)
According to him, the event which usually last for five days within the first week of every December at the Caniriv stand located at Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt Township would be held for a day this year.
” This year’s carnival is organized in remembrance of our late Comrade Ileberi who is also the brain behind the Port Harcourt Town carnival,” he said.
Meanwhile Entertainers expected to perform live at the event include Canadian Twins, K-Classy, Mc FM Boy, P-Music, Marksiobi, Dawix, Glor’ys Flow, Mc Akunamatata, Mc MP2 , and Mc Oliver Da polos
Nancy Briggs
Entertainment
“The Legal Day” 2025: Alliance Française Port Harcourt, Moves to Promote French Via Law
In a bid to promote the French language through law and build bridges between communities the Alliance Française Port Harcourt, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Nigeria has organized the 2025 edition of “La Journée du Droit” (“The Legal Day”)
The event which took place at Alliance Française auditorium was a civic and linguistic celebration designed to help learners of French Language and young citizens discover the importance of law in everyday life.
The Tide Entertainment reports that the event featured interactive quiz sessions, exploring legal rules and civic principles in Nigeria, France, Africa and beyond, pointing out both the similarities and differences between legal systems around the world.
Throughout the day, the event featured interactive quiz sessions exploring legal rules and civic principles in Nigeria, France, Africa, and beyond, highlighting both the similarities and differences between legal systems around the world.
The initiative was aimed at encouraging reflection on the rights and responsibilities shared by all citizens and to promote the values of justice, equality, and mutual respect through the French language.
The programme which had two sessions, (Morning and Afternoon session) witnessed the participation of about 150 students from various levels of education. Ranging from the Primary, Secondary, and tertiary institution for an engaging experience of civic and legal concepts.
Schools in attendance included Surebloom International School, Pleroma High School, Casterly Rock Secondary School, and TotalEnergies Port Harcourt School.
The morning sessions saw the Participation of Alliance Française students in an interactive quiz, enhancing their French comprehension while exploring civic notions.
While the Afternoon session had students from the University of Port Harcourt – UNIPORT (French Language and Law Departments), students from the French Department from both Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Rivers State University joined in the final rounds of the competition.
According to the director of Alliance Française Port Harcourt, Mrs Marina Lacal, all quiz questions were presented in French, then translated into English to ensure full understanding by participants, saying that winners received special prizes, as all attendees took home souvenirs from the educational and convivial event.
Mrs Lacal said that the diplomatic and educational initiative event “La Journée du Droit” (The Legal Day) sought to promote the French language through law, highlight the capacity of law to build bridges between communities and emphasize law as one of the pillars of French diplomacy.
“Through this initiative, the Alliance Française Port Harcourt continues its mission to foster intercultural dialogue, civic awareness, and the learning of French as a language of knowledge, culture, and citizenship,”?she?added.
Entertainment
World Music Day: Alliance Française Port Harcourt Showcases Talents
The Garden City of Rivers State Port Harcourt at the weekend joined other parts of the world to celebrate the World Music Day, 2025, as Alliance Française showcases talents.
The event which is internationally known as Fête de la musique was held at cultural hall of the Alliance Française was a remarkable concert with memorable experience.
The event brought together music lovers, students, Artistes and members of the community For an exciting evening live performances and cultural exchange.
The Tide Entertainment reports that the world Music Day, which was created 1982 in France by the then Minister of culture, Jack Lang, ‘ Fête de la Musique’ is now celebrated in more than 100 countries every 21st June, marking the first day of summer with free concerts and musical showcases in public spaces.
In Port Harcourt, the Alliance Française honoured the tradition by spotlighting four(4) emerging artistes offering a platform to young talents shaping the city’s contemporary scene.
The audience enjoyed an unforgettable moments as they were entertained by the powerful performances from Preach A, who is known for blending fitness culture with spoken words and rhythm.
Also, artiste Emmayany delivering a vibrant fusion of afrobeat and afro pop. A singer, song writer and a performing artiste with a distinct sound.
Others were Amarachy Uko, a sensational singer with passion for soul , R&B, pop music and afrobeat.
While DJ Prospel closed the night with an energetic DJ set that got the entire hall dancing.
Earlier, the Director, Alliance Française, Port Harcourt Mrs Marina Lacal high lighted the mission of the Alliance Française saying that the event was more than a concert.
According to her, the event was put together by the Alliance Française to promote cultural diversity and foster artistic expression by connecting a long standing French tradition with creativity of the local music scene, adding that the event offerers an avenue for dialogue between culture and generations.
She stated that the event is used to promote professional and bring amateur artistes to limelight via the platform of the Alliance Française which is aimed at promoting the French Language through cultural heritage.
She explained that the celebration is also a broader series of Fête de la musique activities organized by the 10 Alliance Française across Nigeria in sync with concerts held in France and around the world simultaneously.
She further noted that the occasion reaffirms the role of Alliance Française as a cultural bridge, one where French heritage meets the pulses of Nigerian youth.
It would be recalled that no fewer than 19 artistes applied to perform at the event in Port Harcourt, but only four got approval for appearance.
Entertainment
PMAN Set To Implement Performance Levy ‘Tomorrow
The Governor of the Performing Musicians Employer’s Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Rivers State chapter, Comrade Moses Mabadeje popularly known as Mozy B said that the body has announced plans to implement performance Levy on artistes in the state with effect from 21st June.
This was carried in a statement released to The Tide Entertainment, yesterday by the Deputy Governor of the association, Comrade Abiye Howells.
According to the Governor, the announcement was made by PMAN, the only governing body that regulates the music profession in Nigeria, as authorized by the Government of Nigeria, in line with the Trade Union Act.
He stated that those affected by the Levy include (Non members)bands, groups, Hotels, Bars, lounges, Event Centres, show organizers, promoters and other stakeholders hosting events which feature live music performances within the State.
However, the Levy does not apply to members of the Performing Musicians Employer’s Association of Nigeria. (PMAN).
Comrade Moses Mabadeje, explained that this drive is aimed at financing the association and supporting the welfare and interest of musicians as outlined in Article 8 of the PMAN constitution as amended (2023). Consequently, a PMAN task force has been set up to enforce and swing into action to effect this move.
He further said that event organizers, promoters and owners of event centers are expected to comply with this regulation as the Governor has urged stakeholders to collaborate with the association to ensure the successful implementation of the levy and the peaceful co-existence between PMAN and Stockholders.
Nancy Briggs
Trending
-
Politics1 day ago
Senate Receives Tinubu’s 2026-2028 MTEF/FSP For Approval
-
News1 day ago
Dangote Unveils N100bn Education Fund For Nigerian Students
-
News1 day ago
RSG Lists Key Areas of 2026 Budget
-
News1 day ago
Tinubu Opens Bodo-Bonny Road …Fubara Expresses Gratitude
-
News1 day ago
Nigeria Tops Countries Ignoring Judgements -ECOWAS Court
-
Featured1 day ago
Fubara Restates Commitment To Peace, Development …Commissions 10.7km Egbeda–Omerelu Road
-
News1 day ago
FG Launches Africa’s First Gas Trading Market, Licenses JEX
-
Sports1 day ago
New W.White Cup: GSS Elekahia Emerged Champions