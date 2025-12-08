PMAN PHALGA Unit Holds Town carnival Today

In a bid to promote the French language through law and build bridges between communities the Alliance Française Port Harcourt, in collaboration with the Embassy of France in Nigeria has organized the 2025 edition of “La Journée du Droit” (“The Legal Day”)

The event which took place at Alliance Française auditorium was a civic and linguistic celebration designed to help learners of French Language and young citizens discover the importance of law in everyday life.

The Tide Entertainment reports that the event featured interactive quiz sessions, exploring legal rules and civic principles in Nigeria, France, Africa and beyond, pointing out both the similarities and differences between legal systems around the world.

Throughout the day, the event featured interactive quiz sessions exploring legal rules and civic principles in Nigeria, France, Africa, and beyond, highlighting both the similarities and differences between legal systems around the world.

The initiative was aimed at encouraging reflection on the rights and responsibilities shared by all citizens and to promote the values of justice, equality, and mutual respect through the French language.

The programme which had two sessions, (Morning and Afternoon session) witnessed the participation of about 150 students from various levels of education. Ranging from the Primary, Secondary, and tertiary institution for an engaging experience of civic and legal concepts.

Schools in attendance included Surebloom International School, Pleroma High School, Casterly Rock Secondary School, and TotalEnergies Port Harcourt School.

The morning sessions saw the Participation of Alliance Française students in an interactive quiz, enhancing their French comprehension while exploring civic notions.

While the Afternoon session had students from the University of Port Harcourt – UNIPORT (French Language and Law Departments), students from the French Department from both Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Rivers State University joined in the final rounds of the competition.

According to the director of Alliance Française Port Harcourt, Mrs Marina Lacal, all quiz questions were presented in French, then translated into English to ensure full understanding by participants, saying that winners received special prizes, as all attendees took home souvenirs from the educational and convivial event.

Mrs Lacal said that the diplomatic and educational initiative event “La Journée du Droit” (The Legal Day) sought to promote the French language through law, highlight the capacity of law to build bridges between communities and emphasize law as one of the pillars of French diplomacy.

“Through this initiative, the Alliance Française Port Harcourt continues its mission to foster intercultural dialogue, civic awareness, and the learning of French as a language of knowledge, culture, and citizenship,”?she?added.