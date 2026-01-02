KKMC ‘Festival Of Praise’ A Call For Duty – Chairman

As the Kalabari Kingdom Mass Choir ( KKMC) held the 2 edition of her annual praise/debut Album launch, Chairman and chief launcher of the occasion, Alabo Daso John Beal Tom-Big Harry has urged all and sundry to accept the auspicious occasion as a duty call for all kalabari people and other abodes.

Alabo Tom-Big Harry who made the call during the KKMC ‘Festival of Praise’ held at the Obama Town square, Obuama, Rivers State, said that the annual fiesta is an avenue to reunite and propagate Christ, taking a deep thought of their uniqueness and achievements.

He also, admonished everyone to collaborate with the Kalabari Kingdom Mass Choir to fly the flag, in addition he donated 300 thousand naira to launch the debut album of the Kalabari Kingdom Mass Choir debut Album…

Earlier, Senator Dr. IPalibo Banigo-Harry DSSRS and the special launcher at the event also accepted the ideas of the Chairman, she in her magnanimity pledged the sum of 500k and donated 10 bags of 25kg bags of rice.

The event witnessed colourful performances from the Obama Mass Choir, AKULGA Mass Choir, DELGA Mass Choir, ASALGA Mass Choir, Jesus Ereme Boma tereme, Min. vera and the O.B Voices, as they present Hymns, classical, temporaries and local folks songs to the excitement of their guests.

Other dignitaries that graced the occasion include Se-Opu Alabo David T. Briggs (Duein-ala X11), Alabo Obomate Jim Tom-Big Harry and Chairman Obuama Council of Chiefs, HRH Diamond Tobin West.

The Tide Entertainment reports that two personalities where honored, viz; late Dr. MarshaL S. Harry(Posthumous) and Engr & MRS Belema Fosbury Agala where honored as patrons.

It be recalled that choral groups and Gospel ministers were also in attendance to grace the occasion

Climax of the event was seen in the magnanimity of the KKMC as she distributed gifts items to both old and young in the area to celebrate the season.