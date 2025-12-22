Community seeks government intervention over Herders Occupation Of School

The people of Omerelu community in Ikwerre local government Area of Rivers state have called on the state government interventions over an alleged Herdsmen taken over the premises of community Secondary School in the area.

This state of the secondary school have left the students of the community displaced.

Speaking to journalists at Omerelu on the occupation of the school by the herdsmen , an opinion leader from the community , Mr Obinichi Amadi, briefed journalists shortly after the commissioning of the Egbeda–Omerelu Link Road by the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, recently .

Amadi claimed that the problem has persisted for months, but was renewed by commissioning of the road renewed which he said, called for urgent government attention.

According to him, the school which is strategically located along the newly inaugurated road has become unsafe as roaming cattle and herdsmen now occupy its classrooms, open fields, and access routes.

Reports have it that some students who attempted to access the premises in recent weeks confirmed that dilapidated buildings, broken desks, and the presence of herders have made learning impossible.

The Community leader further described the development as both an educational and security crisis.

“The takeover of the school by suspected herdsmen poses a direct threat to children and undermines the developmental prospects expected from the newly completed link road. We want Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to come to our aid”, he said.

He also pointed out that the school which was established to serve the Egbeda–Omerelu corridor, has suffered long-term infrastructural decay, creating the vacuum that allowed herdsmen to encroach on the premises.

He further explained that the community has repeatedly appealed for intervention and is now placing renewed hope in the Governor following the commissioning of the road.

“The irony is stark: while the state government has enhanced access into Omerelu with a modern road, the only major secondary school along that axis is non-functional and overrun by intruders. The road should lead not just to mobility but to meaningful development,” he said.

Meanwhile, student representatives lamented the collapse of their learning environment, citing leaking roofs, collapsed walls, overgrown bushes, and the absence of security as reasons many parents have withdrawn their children for safety.

Parents as it was learnt had warned against closing the school completely and added that it could force them to send their children to distant communities for education purposes.

As the newly commissioned road receives accolades, the people of Omerelu are issuing a clear and urgent call saying that the Government Secondary School, Omerelu must be rescued, rehabilitated, and returned to its students.

It was also gathered that the once-thriving citadel of learning has been in this deplorable state for nearly two decades.