Akwaibom WASCO students gets scholarship award for academic excellence

In recognition for their academic excellence and innovation, three students of Western Annang Secondary Commercial School WASCO, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, have been honoured with cash awards.

Faith Uwen Uko in SS 2, Goodluck Monday Otobong and God’swill Ndifreke Silas, both in SS3, were awarded scholarships and cash for distinguishing themselves in academics and traits such as curiosity, attention for details and other qualities notable of engineers.

The senior secondary school students were given the award by the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, NSChE, Akwa Ibom/Cross River states chapter, during their end of year dinner and award night held at Helemah Events Center, Uyo, with the theme “The roles of chemical engineers in fostering sustaining health sector.”

They were identified earlier in the year during the society’s visit to the school for career counselling and donation of science equipment, textbooks and stationeries to enhance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, education.

The tokens of recognition and awards were presented to the students by the Chairman of Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Rt.Hon. Edidiong Joseph Inyang, the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, University of Uyo, Prof Urua Antia, the representative of the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Jeremiah Anietie and the General Manager, Projects, Oilserv Ltd, Chief Augustine Ukpong.

The occasion featured a presentation on medical oxygen production, a dream project of the society aimed at making medical oxygen available at primary health care facilities through out Akwa Ibom state.

Also, a drama by the wives of chemical engineers helped to deepen understanding of the value of medical oxygen project. The NSChE chapter chairman, Mr Ikemesit Orok, led the dignitaries while Prof Esang Esitikot, moderated it.

Other high points of the award night was the award of scholarship to three outstanding chemical engineering students: Mfonido Ransome Bassey from the University of Uyo, Ifeoma Sandra from Akwa Ibom State University and Linus Owogeka Ogar from the University of Calabar.

Also, presentation of recognition awards to some distinguished personalities for their positive impacts on the engineering profession, commitment to corporate social responsibility and invests in human capacity development.