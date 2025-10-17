World Food Day: Farmers Urge Collaboration For Improved Productivity 

The Association of Commercial Farmers and Agro-Allied Producers of Nigeria (ACFAAPON) has called on key stakeholders to collaborate with farmers in Nigeria to create systems that reward productivity.

This was part of a communique issued at the end of a webinar held midweek as part of events marking the 2025 World Food Day, which is commemorated annually on October 15.

Noting that ACFAAPON is dedicated to repositioning agriculture for future success, the farmers said in this wise, emphasis should be on promoting modern technology, agribusiness education, value addition, export readiness, and climate-smart practices.

“We urge all stakeholders – government, private sector, financial institutions, and international partners – to collaborate strategically with farmers.

“Together, we can create systems that reward productivity, protect innovation, and recognize the irreplaceable value of those who feed humanity”, the communique stated.

ACFAAPON also called for the empowerment of women and youth, saying “It is essential to empower women and youth in agriculture to ensure inclusive growth.

“Providing access to resources, training, and technology will enhance productivity and innovation.”

They also emphasised on the need to harness science and technology in order to enhance productivity on agriculture.

“Leveraging advancements in science and technology, such as drones and AI, can provide farmers with real-time data on weather, market prices, and advisory services.

“This will enable informed decision-making and improve agricultural practices”, they stated.

Emphasising the crucial role of farmers in a nation’s development, the farmers identified challenges facing them in Nigeria to include: climate change impacts and extreme weather conditions; rising input costs and inadequate access to finance; and weak value chains and infrastructure gaps.

In order to commit to transforming Nigerian agriculture, therefore, they emphasised the need to address these issues and support farmers effectively.

“As we commemorate World Food Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting Nigerian farmers. They are the lifeblood of our nation, and together, we can cultivate a future where no Nigerian goes hungry.

“Together, let us sow resilience, reap progress, and ensure that agriculture becomes a driver of national prosperity”, the communique concluded.

With a focus on highlighting the pivotal role of Nigerian farmers in national survival and growth, this year’s World Food Day is themed, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”