IAUE Governing Council Chair Assures On Mandate Delivery
World Food Day: Farmers Urge Collaboration For Improved Productivity
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
NLNG Champions African Role In Global Energy Market
The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has called on Africans to take a more proactive role in shaping the continent’s energy future, urging them to move beyond being mere raw material suppliers to becoming key players in the global LNG market.
Speaking at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in South Africa, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, emphasized that Africa has the resources, position, and ambition to double its share of the global LNG market within the next decade.
With Africa having over 850 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Osobu noted that Nigeria, as the continent’s LNG pioneer, has a duty to lead.
He cited the NLNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the company’s capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA, as a demonstration of sustained leadership.
Osobu stated that emerging LNG frontiers across the continent represent over 45 MTPA of potential new supply, which could raise Africa’s LNG output from 70 MTPA to 120 MTPA by 2035, consolidating the continent’s standing as a global LNG hub.
He, however, warned that competitiveness, financing, and domestic responsibility remain significant challenges for Africa’s LNG industry.
Osobu stressed the need for Africa’s LNG journey to balance supplying the world reliably, catalysing African industrialisation, and demonstrating sustainability in line with global decarbonisation goals.
The Africa Energy Week 2025, organised by the African Energy Chamber, brought together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape Africa’s energy future.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
