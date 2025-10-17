Connect with us

Rivers

IAUE Governing Council Chair Assures On Mandate Delivery

Published

11 hours ago

on

Chairman of the 13th Governor Council, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Hon. Chinyere Igwe, has promised that the Council will ensure the University remains “a beacon of hope, fountain of knowledge, integrity and inclusiveness.”
Hon. Igwe, who made the promise during the maiden meeting of the Council on Friday at the Council Chambers, stated that members are called to harness the potentials of the academic community.
A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Ngozi Okiridu, said Hon. Igwe expressed gratitude to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, and the Executive Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for the constitution of the Governing Council.
He also appreciated members of the Council present at the meeting, noting that it underscores their “unwavering commitment to the advancement of higher education, research and societal development.”
The Pro-chancellor affirmed that he was honoured to serve alongside them as their expertise, dedication and vision will steer the University towards greater heights.
He further stated that the gathering symbolises their “shared responsibility, collective aspirations, and devotion to fostering an environment of academic excellence, innovation and holistic development.”
While highlighting the importance of their roles as custodians of the University’s mission, vision and values, Chief Igwe reiterated that their decisions, policies and strategic visions must align with the goal of nurturing future leaders, promoting groundbreaking research and addressing societal challenges.
Hon. Igwe acknowledged the visionary leadership of previous administrations whose relentless efforts laid a strong foundation for them to build upon, adding that it is their collective duty to sustain and enhance the legacy and to ensure that they remain responsive to the evolving needs of society and the global landscape.
According to him, they would ensure that IAUE students graduate not only with knowledge, but with integrity, critical thinking and the skills necessary to excel in a rapidly changing digital world.
“Achieving and maintaining the highest standards of scholarship, research and teaching must remain the primary focus of Council, as this commitment to excellence will distinguish the University as a leading institution that produces impactful research, highly competent graduates and contribute positively to national and global development”, he stated.
He stressed that they must work to change the narrative of the University out there, and highlighted the importance of discipline as the foundation upon which the institution must be built.
“Without discipline”, he emphasised, “even the most talented individual or promising institution risk losing their direction and purpose.”
“It is through disciplined conduct that a conducive learning, teaching and working environment can be maintained, especially one that nurtures creativity, fosters collaboration and promotes excellence.”
The 13th Pro-chancellor and Governing Council Chairman of IAUE called for open dialogue, constructive deliberations, criticism and a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.
He also encouraged all to work diligently and collectively, guided by the principles of transparency and discipline to chart a strategic course that will secure a prosperous future for the university.
In his speech, the Acting Vice Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, gave a brief history of the University, highlighting its programmes and achievements recorded under his watch.
He informed the Council of the needs of the University and appealed to them to facilitate the process already started to achieve the building of classroom blocks, office complex, sports complex, Senate building, Council Chambers, staff quarters, VC’s lodge, power infrastructure, some overhead cost to run the University, etc.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers

World Food Day: Farmers Urge Collaboration For Improved Productivity 

Published

11 hours ago

on

October 17, 2025

By

The Association of Commercial Farmers and Agro-Allied Producers of Nigeria (ACFAAPON) has called on key stakeholders to collaborate with farmers in Nigeria to create systems that reward productivity.
This was part of a communique issued at the end of a webinar held midweek as part of events marking the 2025 World Food Day, which is commemorated annually on October 15.
Noting that ACFAAPON is dedicated to repositioning agriculture for future success, the farmers said in this wise, emphasis should be on promoting modern technology, agribusiness education, value addition, export readiness, and climate-smart practices.
“We urge all stakeholders – government, private sector, financial institutions, and international partners – to collaborate strategically with farmers.
“Together, we can create systems that reward productivity, protect innovation, and recognize the irreplaceable value of those who feed humanity”, the communique stated.
ACFAAPON also called for the empowerment of women and youth, saying “It is essential to empower women and youth in agriculture to ensure inclusive growth.
“Providing access to resources, training, and technology will enhance productivity and innovation.”
They also emphasised on the need to harness science and technology in order to enhance productivity on agriculture.
“Leveraging advancements in science and technology, such as drones and AI, can provide farmers with real-time data on weather, market prices, and advisory services.
“This will enable informed decision-making and improve agricultural practices”, they stated.
Emphasising the crucial role of farmers in a nation’s development, the farmers identified challenges facing them in Nigeria to include: climate change impacts and extreme weather conditions; rising input costs and inadequate access to finance; and weak value chains and infrastructure gaps.
In order to commit to transforming Nigerian agriculture, therefore, they emphasised the need to address these issues and support farmers effectively.
“As we commemorate World Food Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to supporting Nigerian farmers. They are the lifeblood of our nation, and together, we can cultivate a future where no Nigerian goes hungry.
“Together, let us sow resilience, reap progress, and ensure that agriculture becomes a driver of national prosperity”, the communique concluded.
With a focus on highlighting the pivotal role of Nigerian farmers in national survival and growth, this year’s World Food Day is themed, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future.”
Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers

PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka

Published

4 days ago

on

October 13, 2025

By

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.

By: King Onunwor

Rivers

NLNG Champions African Role In Global Energy Market

Published

4 days ago

on

October 13, 2025

By

The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has called on Africans to take a more proactive role in shaping the continent’s energy future, urging them to move beyond being mere raw material suppliers to becoming key players in the global LNG market.
Speaking at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in South Africa, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, emphasized that Africa has the resources, position, and ambition to double its share of the global LNG market within the next decade.
With Africa having over 850 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Osobu noted that Nigeria, as the continent’s LNG pioneer, has a duty to lead.
He cited the NLNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the company’s capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA, as a demonstration of sustained leadership.
Osobu stated that emerging LNG frontiers across the continent represent over 45 MTPA of potential new supply, which could raise Africa’s LNG output from 70 MTPA to 120 MTPA by 2035, consolidating the continent’s standing as a global LNG hub.
He, however, warned that competitiveness, financing, and domestic responsibility remain significant challenges for Africa’s LNG industry.
Osobu stressed the need for Africa’s LNG journey to balance supplying the world reliably, catalysing African industrialisation, and demonstrating sustainability in line with global decarbonisation goals.
The Africa Energy Week 2025, organised by the African Energy Chamber, brought together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape Africa’s energy future.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa

