Tinubu Commissions First Nigeria’s Indigenous Crude Oil Terminal
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has commissioned the $400 million Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.
Developed by Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the terminal is Nigeria’s first new crude export facility in over five decades, set to boost crude oil production, stimulate the economy, and create jobs.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, noted that the project aligns with the core priorities of his Renewed Hope administration’s agenda, symbolizing progress in addressing the longstanding challenges of evacuation in the oil and gas industry.
He commended GEIL for its vision and resilience in delivering a world-class facility with over $400 million investment and executing the project ahead of timeline.
The President highlighted the terminal’s significance in boosting indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry, showcasing local content and investment under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
He assured Green Energy of the Federal Government’s support, noting that “oil and gas will remain crucial to the global energy mix for the next 50 years or more”, and urged industry stakeholders to collaborate to unlock Nigeria’s vast energy potential.
The President announced that the Africa Energy Bank, which is aimed at mobilizing local finances to invest in the energy sector, is ready to take-off, expressing optimism that the bank will help change the game for Africa’s energy sector and enable local companies to access financing for their projects.
Tinubu thanked the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for ensuring compliance to global standard, and commended the Ikuru Town Community for their understanding and partnership.
While assuring government’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends for the people’s betterment, Lokpobiri also stated that the Federal government is working with the people of Ogoni land and stakeholders in Rivers State and has reached a peaceful resolution to pave the way for the resumption of oil exploration activities in Ogoni land.
Earlier in his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Energy, Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said, the facility is a testament to Nigerian innovation and ingenuity.
He noted that the terminal, which has a storage capacity of 750.000 barrels (expandable to 3 million barrels), and a pumping capacity of 360,000 barrels per day, is the first new onshore crude oil terminal in Nigeria in over 50 years.
According to the CEO, the terminal will unlock the potential of over 40 stranded fields in the region with over 3 billion barrels of reserves, potentially contributing over 200,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s production.
Prof. Adegbulugbe expressed gratitude to Senator Lokpobiri, and the regulatory agencies for their support and commitment to transparency which, he noted, ensured the project’s timely delivery.
“This commissioning marks a new beginning. It’s now up to us – industry, government, investors, and operators – to build on this momentum, innovate further, and ensure Nigeria’s energy wealth benefits every Nigerian”, Prof. Adegbulugbe stated.
In his goodwill message at the commissioning, the Paramount Ruler of Ikuru Town, HRM, Aaron Miller Ikuru, thanked President Tinubu for the new crude oil export terminal, describing it as a monumental national asset that symbolizes hope for job opportunities and improved livelihoods.
The monarch expressed concerns over the inconsistent payment of the statutory 3% Operating Expenditure (OPEX) by the operating company and appealed to the President to ensure prompt payment.
He also requested that the company fulfill its promise to supply electricity to the community and connect them to the same energy source as nearby fields.
HRM Ikuru also thanked the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for completing a section of the Unity Road and appealed for the construction of a road leading to Ikuru Town.
In attendanxe at the event were top government officials, such as the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole; Political stakeholders, including former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus; Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, Hon. Lucky Promise Otuo; as well as Oil and Gas Sector players and other notable dignitaries.
The commissioning of the Otakikpo terminal is widely seen as a major boost to Nigeria’s oil industry and a testament to the country’s commitment to increasing crude oil production and revenue generation.
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
NLNG Champions African Role In Global Energy Market
The Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited has called on Africans to take a more proactive role in shaping the continent’s energy future, urging them to move beyond being mere raw material suppliers to becoming key players in the global LNG market.
Speaking at the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025 in South Africa, NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, emphasized that Africa has the resources, position, and ambition to double its share of the global LNG market within the next decade.
With Africa having over 850 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, Osobu noted that Nigeria, as the continent’s LNG pioneer, has a duty to lead.
He cited the NLNG Train 7 expansion project, which will increase the company’s capacity from 22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA, as a demonstration of sustained leadership.
Osobu stated that emerging LNG frontiers across the continent represent over 45 MTPA of potential new supply, which could raise Africa’s LNG output from 70 MTPA to 120 MTPA by 2035, consolidating the continent’s standing as a global LNG hub.
He, however, warned that competitiveness, financing, and domestic responsibility remain significant challenges for Africa’s LNG industry.
Osobu stressed the need for Africa’s LNG journey to balance supplying the world reliably, catalysing African industrialisation, and demonstrating sustainability in line with global decarbonisation goals.
The Africa Energy Week 2025, organised by the African Energy Chamber, brought together policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to shape Africa’s energy future.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Daewoo Restates Commitment To Transperancy In Tax Administration
The management of Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria limited, a multinational construction company currently working on the NLNG Train 7 in Bonny Island, Rivers State, has restated its commitment to transperancy and accountability in tax administration.
The company, which said this in a press release made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, also clarified that the conflict over the issue of tax deduction at the site has been resolved in collaboration with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).
According to the release signed by the Community Affairs and Security Manager of the company, Benard Ewubare, the clarification has become necessary inview of recent misunderstandings regarding tax deduction and clearance certificate.
The company added that the resolution was in line with the review carried out by the RIRS.
According to the release, “Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited (DECN) hereby announces that all matters concerning tax deductions at the NLNG Train 7 Project site have been fully clarified and conclusively resolved in cooperation with the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS).
“Following recent misunderstandings regarding tax deductions and clearance certificates, DECN requested the RIRS to review and verify the company’s overall tax compliance.
“During the official review process, the RIRS confirmed the following key points”, the release stated.
It also said All Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) and Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) issued to DECN personnel are authentic, valid, and duly issued by the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service while, DECN’s tax deductions, remittances, and filings have been accurately and transparently executed in full compliance with Nigerian tax laws.
The company further added that there are no longer outstanding tax liabilities, discrepancies, or irregularities associated with it.
It further said that, “To ensure continued transparency and prevent future misunderstandings, DECN also conducted a short simulation demonstrating how employees can independently verify their tax information through the RIRS online platform.
“This practical step further reinforced confidence among workers and stakeholders regarding the company’s compliance and accountability.
“DECN extends its sincere appreciation to the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, the Bonny Local Government Council, the Welders and Fitters Association, the media, and all stakeholders for their cooperation and support throughout this process.
“The company reaffirms that the tax matter has been completely resolved, confirming DECN’s strong commitment to transparency, due process, and sound corporate governance.
“DECN remains dedicated to maintaining a compliant, trustworthy, and productive working environment as it continues the successful delivery of the NLNG Train 7 Project”, it said.
By: John Bibor
