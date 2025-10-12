Rivers
2025 Book Reading: TotalEnergies Commits To Unlocking Potentials, Career Choices In Students ……..As CSS Okuru-Ama Wins Presentation Of The Year
TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited says it is committed to unlocking reading potentials and passion in students to guaranteeing successes in their educational futures.
The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset (JVA), TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Olivier Cassassoles, stated this while delivering his speech at the 2025 Book Reading & Open Day Event For Senior Secondary Schools In Rivers State, held at the TotalEnergies Event Centre, Trans-Amadi, PortHarcourt, at the Weekend, with the theme ‘Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading’.
Cassassoles who noted that the present era is characterised with endless distractions said students need a deliberate push for self-discovery and growth in their educational pursuits adding that reading, for students, is more than preparation for exams; as it is a gateway to new worlds, cultures and ideas, with each book serving as a passport to empathy, critical thinking, and self-expression.
While noting that the event marked a celebration of curiosity, imagination, and the transformative power of books, Cassassoles insisted that there is no greater spark than the one lit by a good book, adding that by supporting education, the company nurtures future leaders, innovators, and change makers.
He said “Today, we unite under a theme that resonates deeply with every learner: “Paragraphs, Pages, and Chapters: Unlocking the Secrets of Success through Reading.” This is not merely a motto, but a journey we embark on together. Each paragraph contains wisdom, every page opens a new possibility, and every chapter marks a new beginning in our personal stories.
“At TotalEnergies, our commitment to energizing society goes far beyond fueling vehicles or lighting homes. For over 60 years, we have been passionate about lighting up minds and empowering future generations through education. We are honored to invest in education, knowing that by supporting today’s youth, we help shape a brighter tomorrow. Let’s turn the pages together and unlock the next chapter of greatness”.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dr (Mrs) Azibaolanari Uzoma-Nwogu, stressed that the journey of life begins with reading, expressing confidence in the schools and students of the state in their commitment to making the state proud in both national and international competitions.
Represented by the State’s Deputy Director, Senior Secondary Schools, Gbaranwi Charles B, Uzoma-Nwogu thanked TotalEnergies for its contributions to the growth, development and success of education in the state and pledged the ministry’s partnership in instilling reading habit in the students thereby shaping their minds and molding them like clay in the hands of a skilled potter.
Presenting awards to the representatives of the winners of the ‘Schools Presentation on TotalEnergies’, the General Manager, Country Services, Adesua Adewole, commended the students for their resilience and commitment to studies urging them to remain relentless for greater future achievements.
In his Closing Remarks, the Deputy General Manager, External Communications, TotalEnergies, Nigeria, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu, who noted the continuous evolvement of the company even in guiding educational and career paths, wished the students the best in their career decisions.
The year’s event featured a Nigerian literary classic novel: ‘The Potter’s Wheel’ by renowned author, Vincent Chukwuemeka Ike; a novel that not only mirrors the journey of many students as they navigate challenges, learn responsibility, and discover their voices but serves as a beacon of character, discipline, and personal growth.
Participating schools were Community Secondary School, Okuru-Ama (winner), Model Secondary School, GRA (1st runner-up) and Immaculate Heart College, Borokiri (2nd runner-up).
Others were Pabod Model Secondary School, Old GRA, Enitona High School, Borokiri, SeaCrest Preparatory School, Redeemer’s International School, Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borokiri and Community Secondary School, Abuloma.
Lady Godknows Ogbulu
IAUE Governing Council Chair Assures On Mandate Delivery
World Food Day: Farmers Urge Collaboration For Improved Productivity
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
