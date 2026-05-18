News
JAMB Recorded Over 22 Million UTME Candidates Since 2015 -Report
No fewer than 22,537,451 candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry between 2015 and 2026, a report by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.
Figures released by the board and obtained by The Tide indicated that the statistics were compiled while the 2026 DE registration exercise was still ongoing.
According to the data, UTME accounted for the highest number of registrations during the period, recording about 21.26 million candidates, while approximately 1.28 million applicants registered through DE.
The board’s records showed that 1,644,072 candidates registered in 2015, comprising 1,475,600 UTME candidates and 168,472 DE applicants.
In 2016, registrations increased to 1,764,859, with 1,592,462 candidates for UTME and 172,397 for DE.
A total of 1,882,559 candidates registered in 2017 cycle, including 1,722,269 for UTME and 160,290 for DE.
In 2018, the figure declined to 1,793,018, with 1,653,127 UTME and 139,891 DE candidates.
Registrations rose again in 2019 to 1,989,682, with 1,886,509 UTME and 103,173 DE applicants, and increased further in 2020 to 2,110,623, comprising 1,949,983 UTME and 160,640 DE candidates.
In 2021, the board recorded a drop to 1,428,209 total registrations, made up of 1,351,284 UTME and 76,925 Direct Entry applicants.
This was followed by a rebound in 2022, when 1,859,532 candidates registered, including 1,761,262 UTME and 98,270 DE.
The 2023 cycle saw registrations fall again to 1,635,673, with 1,595,779 UTME and 39,894 DE candidates.
However, numbers climbed in 2024 to 2,040,018, comprising 1,992,660 UTME and 47,358 DE registrations.
In 2025, a total of 2,093,329 candidates registered, made up of 2,031,754 UTME and 62,205 DE applicants.
For 2026, the board recorded 2,295,877 total registrations, consisting of 2,243,245 UTME and 52,632 DE candidates.
Meanwhile, JAMB and stakeholders in the tertiary education sector recently approved 150 as the minimum admission benchmark for universities for the 2026/2027 academic session.
The decision was reached on Monday during the 2026 annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions held in Abuja.
The meeting also adopted 100 as the minimum score for admission into polytechnics and colleges of education, while Colleges of Nursing fixed 150 as their admission benchmark.
News
Rivers Govt Hails Anglican Church’s Role In Peace, Development
The Rivers State Government has commended the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for its outstanding contributions to the development of Rivers State, particularly in the areas of peacebuilding, education, healthcare, and moral development.
Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, stated that the Church has remained a dependable partner in promoting peace, unity, justice, moral discipline, and social harmony across society.
The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, made the remarks during the thanksgiving service marking the 30th Anniversary and First Session of the 11th Synod of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church on Sunday.
Governor Fubara described the Synod’s theme, “Kingdom Advancement: The Priority of Every Believer,” as timely and relevant, considering the prevailing realities in society.
According to him, the Church continues to play a vital role in shaping societal values and inspiring hope among citizens.
“The Church remains a vital partner in promoting peace, unity, justice, and moral discipline. Its role in shaping values and inspiring hope cannot be overemphasized,” he stated.
The Governor further acknowledged the Anglican Communion’s contributions in education, healthcare delivery, youth empowerment, humanitarian services, and spiritual guidance across communities in Rivers State.
“The Rivers State Government appreciates the invaluable contributions of the Anglican Communion in education, healthcare, youth development, humanitarian support, and spiritual guidance. Your impact across communities in Rivers State continues to strengthen families and promote peaceful coexistence among our people,” he added.
Governor Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a peaceful, united, and prosperous Rivers State where all citizens can thrive irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or social background.
He also urged the Synod to continue praying for sustainable development and progress in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.
Earlier in his sermon, the Guest Minister, Joseph Olushola, spoke on the topic, “Kingdom Investment and Internal Rewards,” urging Christians to remain faithful stewards of God’s blessings and committed to advancing God’s kingdom through service and generosity.
The cleric emphasized that believers are custodians of the virtues and resources entrusted to them by God, stressing that divine rewards are based on faithfulness and impact rather than material possessions.
News
Shell, MAN Back Rivers’ Drive For Expanded Gas Supply To Industries
The Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, in partnership with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has reaffirmed support for efforts to expand gas distribution infrastructure in Rivers State as part of initiatives aimed at improving access to affordable, cleaner and more reliable energy for industries across the South-South region.
The commitment was highlighted during the SNG–MAN Business Forum held in Port Harcourt, where stakeholders from the industrial and public sectors examined the role of natural gas in driving industrialisation, boosting local production and strengthening energy security.
Speaking at the forum on behalf of the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, the company’s Head of Gas Distribution, Mr. Chukwuka Amos Ejesi, described natural gas as a critical component of Nigeria’s energy mix and a key driver of sustainable industrial growth.
According to him, Nigeria’s gas development agenda has reached a stage where policy direction must be matched with practical implementation capable of addressing the energy challenges confronting manufacturers.
He noted that pipeline gas offers industries a cleaner, more dependable and cost-effective energy alternative capable of supporting uninterrupted operations, reducing emissions and improving production efficiency.
“Gas is the backbone of manufacturing, and we are encouraged by the growing recognition among stakeholders of the need for cleaner and more reliable energy solutions,” he said.
Ejesi stressed the need for sustained collaboration among energy providers, government institutions and industrial stakeholders to maximise the country’s gas resources for economic development.
He added that improved gas infrastructure would strengthen manufacturing value chains, enhance productivity and promote more competitive industrial operations across Rivers State and the wider South-South region.
Participants at the forum also emphasised the importance of expanding energy infrastructure as a pathway to unlocking industrial capacity, reducing operating costs and promoting sustainable industrial development.
Representing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Director-General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency, Dr. Chamberlain Peterside, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to partnering with private sector investors to revitalise industrial activities in the state.
He identified key projects targeted under the initiative to include the revival of the Ahoada Industrial Park, the New Port City project and the proposed Bonny Industrial Park, all aimed at stimulating economic growth and expanding industrial opportunities along the Bonny corridor.
According to the governor, the long-term vision is to position Rivers State as a leading manufacturing hub in Southern Nigeria through strategic public-private partnerships.
Governor Fubara also commended Shell Nigeria Gas and MAN for sustaining engagements geared towards improving industrial energy access, noting that gas infrastructure development remains central to the state’s economic recovery plans.
He further observed that the gas sector presents enormous opportunities for economic growth, especially as global energy systems continue to shift towards cleaner energy sources.
The governor called on stakeholders to work collectively towards developing a practical and sustainable gas framework capable of supporting the state’s industrial and energy development objectives.
By; Kevin Nengia
News
Odu Charges Newlyweds To Build Marriage On Love
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has charged newlywed couples to build their marriages on the virtues of love and submission as taught in the Word of God.
Prof. Odu gave the charge at the wedding ceremony of Amblessed Favour Sunny-Cookey and Samson Jesuganji at Lifegate Power Ministries, Dominion Cathedral, in Port Harcourt on Saturday, 16th May 2026.
The Deputy Governor congratulated the couple on beginning a new phase of life together and prayed for God’s blessings upon their union, noting that the couple had been raised by godly parents and encouraged them to uphold the Christian values instilled in them.
Referring to the sermon delivered during the ceremony, Prof. Odu emphasized that the principles of love and submission remain fundamental to a successful marriage.
According to her, genuine love reflects the nature of God, stressing that love should remain the foundation of the couple’s relationship as they journey through life together.
Prof. Odu further prayed for enduring peace, happiness, and progress in the home, expressing confidence that the marriage would continue to flourish under God’s guidance.
The Deputy Governor also commended the families of the couple for their support and upbringing, while urging the newlyweds to always remember the significance of the day and the commitment they had made before God and witnesses.
In his sermon at the wedding, the Founder and Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, stated that marriage did not originate from Western culture, traditions, or human ideas, but from God, whom he described as the “manufacturer” of marriage.
According to the cleric, couples seeking lasting and peaceful homes must rely on biblical principles rather than societal trends or assumptions.
He explained that many marital crises and rising divorce rates stem from ignorance and failure to apply scriptural teachings in family life.
Drawing from the biblical parable of building a house on a rock, Pastor Ibiyeomie said the Word of God remains the only solid foundation capable of sustaining marriages through challenges and difficult times.
He noted that marriage naturally comes with unexpected realities and pressures, stressing that religious ceremonies or cultural practices alone are not enough to sustain a home without proper understanding of God’s instructions.
The pastor further warned that ignorance of scripture remains one of the greatest weapons against believers, urging Christians to study and practice the Word of God rather than merely attending church services.
It would be recalled that the bride is the daughter of Pastor Sunny Cookey the Founder and Presiding Pastor of Lifegate Ministries. The Ceremony had lots of Ministers in attendance which includes Apostle Zilly Aggrey, Pastor George Izunwa, and Bishop Winston Iwo
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