Isaac Boro Memorial: N’Delta Still Bleeds For Justice -MOSIEND

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has said that the structural imbalance in resource ownership, weak fiscal federalism, environmental degradation, political exclusion, and the implementation of anti-oil-producing community policies still continue in the Niger Delta 58 years after Isaac Adaka Boro died for the struggle.

MOSIEND made this observation in commemoration of 58th Isaac Adaka Boro Day in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Boro was a revolutionary leader of Ijaw extraction in the Niger Delta who fought for the emancipation of the minorities in the region.

The group described the late hero as a visionary son of the Niger Delta whose struggle transcended ethnic identity and spoke for the collective aspirations of all minority nationalities of the region.

The statement noted that though Boro was of the Ijaw heritage, “his agitation was never for the Ijaw extraction alone, his revolutionary call was for the emancipation, dignity, justice, and equitable treatment of all oppressed minorities of the Niger Delta.”

This was contained in a statement by the MOSIEND President, Comrade Kennedy Tonjo West.

MOSIEND said 58 years after Boro’s prophetic declaration, the injustices and dissatisfaction he identified remain substantially unresolved.

“The structural imbalance in resource ownership, weak fiscal federalism, environmental degradation, political exclusion, and the persistent implementation of policies perceived as anti-oil-producing communities continue to validate Boro’s concerns.

“The continued operation of laws such as the Land Use Act, and policy frameworks many consider unfavorable to host communities, has sustained the painful contradiction whereby the Niger Delta bears the burden of exploration while often seeing inadequate proportional development.

“This inequity becomes even more troubling when compared with differing approaches to resource governance across other parts of the federation.

“It is important to state that the commemoration of Boro’s Day must not be reduced to an Ijaw youth event alone, doing so diminishes the broader significance of his sacrifice and narrows the historic burden he carried for the entire Niger Delta.”

“The group urged the Federal Government to “revisit all policies that inhibit host community participation and to sincerely address the demands for true restructuring and fiscal federalism, which remain essential for national stability and justice.”

The statement reads in part, “We also note with concern the slow pace of strategic marine and blue economy development within the Niger Delta, despite the region’s immense maritime potential, while comparable developments elsewhere often receive accelerated implementation. This imbalance reinforces long-standing perceptions of exclusion.

“To the Ijaw nation, Boro’s Day calls for sober reflection. Disunity remains one of the greatest obstacles to our collective progress. Internal divisions create loopholes for manipulation and weaken the strength of our advocacy. We therefore call on all Ijaw sons and daughters to embrace peace, unity, and purposeful engagement.

“To all Niger Deltans, this is a moment to rise above ethnic boundaries and work together in harmony for the advancement of our shared destiny. To Nigeria as a whole, the time has come to confront the unresolved questions of justice, equity, constitutional balance, and national inclusion.

“The strength of any federation lies not in the dominance of some, but in the fair accommodation of all.

“This 58th Boro’s Day is not merely a remembrance of history; it is a solemn reminder that Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro was a man far ahead of his time. His vision remains alive because the issues he raised remain alive.

“May this day inspire courageous leadership, sincere dialogue, national rebirth, and a renewed commitment to building a Nigeria where every region can truly call this nation home.”

By: Chinedu Wosu