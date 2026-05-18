RSG Commends Anglican Church’s Contributions To State’s Dev

?The Rivers State Government has expressed appreciation to the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for its significant contributions to the growth and development of the state.

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?Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said the Church remains a critical partner in promoting peace, unity, justice, moral values, and social harmony across society.

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?The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, stated this during the thanksgiving service marking the 30th Anniversary and the First Session of the 11th Synod of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria, held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, yesterday.

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?Gov. Fubara noted that the theme of the Synod, “Kingdom Advancement: The Priority of Every Believer,” is timely and relevant to the current realities facing society.

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?According to him, the Church continues to play a vital role in shaping societal values and inspiring hope among citizens.

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?“The Church remains a vital partner in promoting peace, unity, justice, and moral discipline. Its role in shaping values and inspiring hope cannot be overemphasized,” he said.

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?He further acknowledged the contributions of the Anglican Communion in areas such as education, healthcare, youth empowerment, humanitarian services, and spiritual guidance.

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?“The Rivers State Government appreciates the invaluable contributions of the Anglican Communion in education, healthcare, youth development, humanitarian support, and spiritual guidance. Your impact across communities in Rivers State continues to strengthen families and promote peaceful coexistence among our people,” the Governor stated.

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?Gov. Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a peaceful, united, and prosperous Rivers State where every citizen can thrive regardless of their background or religious affiliation.

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?He also called on the Synod to continue praying for the sustainable development and progress of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

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?Earlier, the Guest Minister, Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Ijesa North-East, the Rt. Rev’d Joseph Olushola, speaking on the topic, ‘Kingdom Investment and Internal Rewards’, admonished faithful to submit to the Lordship of God, remain faithful even in little and always impact God’s kingdom.

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?”Every believer is a steward to the virtues given by God. God rewards faithfulness not by how much we have but how much we give to men. God owns everything, we are only stewards,” he said.