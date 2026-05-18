Police Detain ASP Over Suspect’s Escape In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has detained an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ekawhe Thomas, over an alleged escape of a suspected criminal from the police custody.

The command said the officer was arrested as part of ongoing disciplinary measures initiated after the incident, while efforts have also been intensified to rearrest the fleeing suspect.

Spokesperson of the Command, Blessing Agabe, disclosed this in a statement issued last Friday.

According to the statement, preliminary findings from an internal review of the incident revealed that ASP Ekawhe Thomas, attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), was allegedly responsible for the lapse that led to the suspect’s escape.

The statement noted that the officer has since been taken into custody and would face formal interrogation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the development.

“Investigations were ongoing to determine what transpired during the handling of the suspect and whether established operational procedures were compromised”, it said.

The police image maker, in the statement, further explained that the Command had commenced a manhunt for the escaped suspect, whose whereabouts were still unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The command assured residents that tactical measures had already been put in place to ensure the suspect was tracked and apprehended.

Reacting to the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, expressed displeasure over the development.

The commissioner, according to the statement, warned that the command would not tolerate negligence, misconduct, or abuse of office by any officer or personnel under its watch.

He maintained that any officer found culpable after the conclusion of the investigations would face appropriate sanctions in line with existing police regulations.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ rights in the discharge of its duties.

The Police appealed to members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could aid the re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

The statement also assured residents that the matter was being handled with utmost seriousness to prevent a recurrence of such incidents within the state.

By: King Onunwor