Five Die In Abuja Building Collapse

No fewer than five persons have been confirmed dead after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Durumi 3 area near Gudu Market in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory on Saturday morning.

Ten other persons were rescued alive from the rubble, according to the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lere Olayinka, who provided an update on the incident via his X handle on Saturday.

Olayinka further stated that the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, who visited the site, disclosed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had directed that “all casualties be given free medical treatment.”

According to him, emergency responders continued efforts to evacuate more victims believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Officials of the Federal Fire Service, health workers, security agencies and local volunteers were at the scene working to rescue victims.

Recall that in April, six persons were injured following a similar collapse of a two-storey building under construction in Jikwoyi within the AMAC area.