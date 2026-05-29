Fire Service Chief Seeks Govt Support For Effective Operations

An official of the Federal Fire Service Office in Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Okon, has urged the State Governor, Umo Eno-led government to support the centre with modern fire fighting equipment.

Okon, a Chief Superintendent of Fire, who made the call in an interview with The Tide’s source in Uyo, said the centre had not received any support from the state government since its establishment in 2017.

According to him, the federal fire service responds to fire incidents even in far-flung locations in the state.

“We have been combating fire incidents in many parts of the state. We don’t give excuses except when we are truly challenged.

“The state government can support us with equipment and logistics to ensure more effective responses to fire incidents.

“The truth is that we are challenged sometimes, our job requires pre-planned preparedness. So any support from the state government will help us hugely”, he said.

The fire official urged the state government to include federal fire service in its fire emergency management plans.

Okon identified bad roads, traffick jams and lack of cooperation from road users as some of the major hiccups affecting swift response to distress calls.

“Road users, especially commercial drivers have the habit of blocking the roads. This act affects our speed in accessing fire locations.

“Remember that in our kind of job, 10 minutes delay means a lot. Fire can do serious damage in a few minutes”, he said.

He urged companies, households, motorists, traders and others to acquire fire extinguishers in preparation for fire emergencies.

“Don’t sit down and say ‘fire is not my portion’. We must have a change of mentality. Fire can happen unexpectedly”, he said.

Okon urged Akwa Ibom residents to cultivate the habit of switching off electrical sockets and appliances when they are not at home.