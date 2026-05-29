Niger Delta
Fire Service Chief Seeks Govt Support For Effective Operations
An official of the Federal Fire Service Office in Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Okon, has urged the State Governor, Umo Eno-led government to support the centre with modern fire fighting equipment.
Okon, a Chief Superintendent of Fire, who made the call in an interview with The Tide’s source in Uyo, said the centre had not received any support from the state government since its establishment in 2017.
According to him, the federal fire service responds to fire incidents even in far-flung locations in the state.
“We have been combating fire incidents in many parts of the state. We don’t give excuses except when we are truly challenged.
“The state government can support us with equipment and logistics to ensure more effective responses to fire incidents.
“The truth is that we are challenged sometimes, our job requires pre-planned preparedness. So any support from the state government will help us hugely”, he said.
The fire official urged the state government to include federal fire service in its fire emergency management plans.
Okon identified bad roads, traffick jams and lack of cooperation from road users as some of the major hiccups affecting swift response to distress calls.
“Road users, especially commercial drivers have the habit of blocking the roads. This act affects our speed in accessing fire locations.
“Remember that in our kind of job, 10 minutes delay means a lot. Fire can do serious damage in a few minutes”, he said.
He urged companies, households, motorists, traders and others to acquire fire extinguishers in preparation for fire emergencies.
“Don’t sit down and say ‘fire is not my portion’. We must have a change of mentality. Fire can happen unexpectedly”, he said.
Okon urged Akwa Ibom residents to cultivate the habit of switching off electrical sockets and appliances when they are not at home.
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Niger Delta
Royal Father Endorses PH Arsenal Community, Pledges To Support
The Amanyanabo of Koniju town, in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State, His Royal Majesty, King Winston Odiye Alamina Oputibeya XII, has expressed satisfaction over the activities of Port Harcourt Arsenal Community.
He further said that bringing Arsenal fans together for a common purpose, which is love, unity, and peace, is commendable and pledges to support the community in his own little way.
HRM Oputibeya said this when some members of the community, led by Ugochukwu Oputa, paid him a courtesy visit in his house in Port Harcourt yesterday.
According to him, he started supporting and following Arsenal Football Club some decades back, saying that anybody who loves good football must love Arsenal because players in Arsenal play good football.
“I was longing to meet leaders of the community to also be part of it because I like their organizational structure and I love Arsenal.
“The activities of the Port Harcourt Arsenal Community for me are satisfactory; that is why I am associating with it.
“I would like members to conduct themselves in a civil manner because football fans all over are the progress of their club and love,” he said.
Earlier, the coordinator of the Port Harcourt community, Ugochukwu Oputa, thanked the royal father for accepting the community, assuring that the group will do her best to get recognition and connection with Arsenal FC in London.
Oputa narrated the activities lined up by the community on Saturday, saying that everything had been put in place for the street procession.
In his vote of thanks, a member of the Arsenal Community, Com. Tonye Orabere also thanked the Amanyanbo for his magnanimity and pledged to assist the community. He prays God to continue to bless him.
Tonye Orabere
Niger Delta
BPP Backs NDDC’s Digital Procurement Reforms
The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for initiating reforms aimed at digitising its procurement processes to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability.
Speaking at the NDDC Procurement Policy Reform and Digitisation Stakeholders’ Sensitisation and Training Summit in Port Harcourt, the Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, described the initiative as a significant step towards modernising public sector operations.
Adedokun said the transition to paperless governance had become imperative as government institutions seek to reduce delays, eliminate waste and improve service delivery.
According to him, public procurement remains central to the execution of government policies and must embrace modern technology to boost productivity and strengthen public confidence.
“Procurement lies at the heart of public service delivery. It determines how resources are allocated, how projects are executed, and ultimately, how development reaches our people”, he said.
The BPP boss stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring a seamless transition to digital operations, noting that the reforms align with the broader agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a more responsive and citizen-focused public sector.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, said the sensitisation workshop formed part of the Commission’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and adopt innovative solutions in line with global best practices in governance and service delivery.
He stated that the Commission was implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration in the Niger Delta region, while commending the BPP for supporting the Commission and facilitating the speedy completion of projects.
Ogbuku noted that the workshop came at a critical period when public institutions across the country were embracing reforms aimed at improving governance systems, eliminating inefficiencies and rebuilding public trust.
He said empowering stakeholders, contractors and service providers with the required knowledge would accelerate development and create sustainable value across the Niger Delta.
“We are not only reforming, but we are also transforming the Niger Delta region”, he stated.
Ogbuku explained that the Commission’s reforms would move procurement processes from manual, paper-based operations to a fully digital platform designed to improve accessibility, reduce delays and minimise opportunities for corruption.
According to him, digitisation of procurement processes goes beyond technological advancement and represents a critical governance reform aimed at promoting transparency, improving service delivery and ensuring responsible management of public resources.
Earlier, the NDDC Director of Procurement, Chuks Osuji, said the policy reform and digitisation initiative would improve workflow, eliminate inefficiencies and strengthen accountability in the Commission’s procurement system.
He added that all contractors engaging with the Commission would henceforth operate through the online procurement platform, which would also provide an effective feedback mechanism for stakeholders.
Speaking on behalf of contractors and consultants, Maraizu Uche lauded the initiative and pledged their cooperation towards ensuring a seamless transition to the digital platform.
He, however, appealed to the Commission to review its payment system to address delays in settling executed contracts.
The workshop, themed “Promoting Best Procurement Practices and Digital System for the NDDC”, was held across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.
Niger Delta
Navy Inaugurates 8 Housing Units In Calabar
The Nigerian Navy has inaugurated eight units of two-bedroom flats at the Ikot Ansa Senior Staff Quarters as part of efforts to boost personnel welfare and operational efficiency.
Speaking at the event in Calabar on Monday, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said similar housing projects would be inaugurated in Port Harcourt and Uyo.
Represented by Rear Adm. Chidozie Okehie, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Abbas said the navy would always give priority attention to personnel welfare.
He stated that the housing units would not only translate to decent homes for officers, but boost their morale for greater efficiency.
“I have repeatedly tied welfare projects to better operational readiness against maritime crimes.
“We are very deliberate about closing the accommodation gaps for officers and ratings”, he said.
The CNS charged recipients of the housing units to ensure good maintenance culture while in occupation.
Abbass reiterated the commitment of the navy to initiate new housing projects while taking steps to complete all pending ones.
“The newly inaugurated units of flats are part of the projects that we inherited from our predecessors”, he said.
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