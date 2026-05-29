Traditional Ruler Faults Indiscriminate Grave Digging In Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba, HRH. Prof. Epiphany Azinge, has decried the indiscriminate digging of graves in residential communities within Asaba, capital of Delta State.

He described the situation as unhealthy and incompatible with ongoing urban renewal efforts of the state government, aimed at transforming parts of the ancient kingdom.

Azinge spoke on Tuesday during a tour of villages in Umuonaje Quarter, where he inspected community structures and interacted with residents.

The Tide’s source reports that during the visit, the royal father observed graves occupying spaces within homes and along residential areas across several villages in his domain.

According to him, unchecked burials within living environments threatened proper planning, sanitation and the future appearance of the communities.

“We cannot allow graves to dominate our villages. There must be control and proper regulation”, the Asagba said.

He announced plans to establish a committee that would regulate burials within residential areas, pending the completion of a public cemetery.

The traditional ruler said families seeking to bury their loved ones at home would require approval from the proposed committee, and explained that the measure became necessary to restore order and preserve the beauty of communities in Asaba.

He also lamented the poor condition of several traditional meeting halls (Ogwas) serving as gathering points within the villages, and noted that many buildings visited during the inspection required reroofing, repainting and urgent structural improvement.

Azinge urged community leaders to encourage their children abroad to invest in developmental projects back home.

“Asaba sons and daughters in the diaspora can contribute greatly if properly approached with community needs”, he said.

He stressed that villages within the domain must remain clean, accessible and free from slums or blocked roads, while promising to address lingering disputes among families and villages across Asaba’s five quarters.

The source reports that residents of Asaba trooped out in large numbers to welcome the traditional ruler throughout the familiarisation tour.

The visit to Umuonaje ended the Asagba’s tour of Umuezei, Ugbomanta, Umuagu, Umuaji and other quarters within the domain.