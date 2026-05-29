BPP Backs NDDC’s Digital Procurement Reforms

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for initiating reforms aimed at digitising its procurement processes to enhance transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Speaking at the NDDC Procurement Policy Reform and Digitisation Stakeholders’ Sensitisation and Training Summit in Port Harcourt, the Director-General of the BPP, Adebowale Adedokun, described the initiative as a significant step towards modernising public sector operations.

Adedokun said the transition to paperless governance had become imperative as government institutions seek to reduce delays, eliminate waste and improve service delivery.

According to him, public procurement remains central to the execution of government policies and must embrace modern technology to boost productivity and strengthen public confidence.

“Procurement lies at the heart of public service delivery. It determines how resources are allocated, how projects are executed, and ultimately, how development reaches our people”, he said.

The BPP boss stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration in ensuring a seamless transition to digital operations, noting that the reforms align with the broader agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a more responsive and citizen-focused public sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, said the sensitisation workshop formed part of the Commission’s efforts to strengthen institutional capacity and adopt innovative solutions in line with global best practices in governance and service delivery.

He stated that the Commission was implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration in the Niger Delta region, while commending the BPP for supporting the Commission and facilitating the speedy completion of projects.

Ogbuku noted that the workshop came at a critical period when public institutions across the country were embracing reforms aimed at improving governance systems, eliminating inefficiencies and rebuilding public trust.

He said empowering stakeholders, contractors and service providers with the required knowledge would accelerate development and create sustainable value across the Niger Delta.

“We are not only reforming, but we are also transforming the Niger Delta region”, he stated.

Ogbuku explained that the Commission’s reforms would move procurement processes from manual, paper-based operations to a fully digital platform designed to improve accessibility, reduce delays and minimise opportunities for corruption.

According to him, digitisation of procurement processes goes beyond technological advancement and represents a critical governance reform aimed at promoting transparency, improving service delivery and ensuring responsible management of public resources.

Earlier, the NDDC Director of Procurement, Chuks Osuji, said the policy reform and digitisation initiative would improve workflow, eliminate inefficiencies and strengthen accountability in the Commission’s procurement system.

He added that all contractors engaging with the Commission would henceforth operate through the online procurement platform, which would also provide an effective feedback mechanism for stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of contractors and consultants, Maraizu Uche lauded the initiative and pledged their cooperation towards ensuring a seamless transition to the digital platform.

He, however, appealed to the Commission to review its payment system to address delays in settling executed contracts.

The workshop, themed “Promoting Best Procurement Practices and Digital System for the NDDC”, was held across the nine states of the Niger Delta region.