Solar Panels Imports Ban: Experts Recommend Phase -out Approach 

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector have warned that an abrupt restriction on solar panels imports would undermine electricity access.

The experts called for a gradual phase-out of imports over several years rather than an outright ban.

Recall that the federal government had announced plans to halt solar panel imports after investing more than N200 billion to encourage domestic production.

Speaking at the Solar Power Media Training, in Abuja, last week, the Campaign Director, Secure Energy Project (SEP), Joseph Ibrahim, said stakeholders support the goal of building local manufacturing capacity but cautioned against sudden policy shifts.

“Let me be clear, we wholeheartedly support local manufacturing of solar panels”.

“We want to see factories in our states, jobs for our youth, and a supply chain that begins and ends on our soil”, he stated.

Ibrahim insisted that the most effective path forward is a carefully managed roadmap implemented over three to five years to give investors and workers time to adjust.

“If we rush this, we risk making solar power too expensive for the millions who currently rely on it for survival.

“By taking a phased approach, we allow time for investors to build their plants, for our workers to learn specialised skills, and for our economy to adjust without losing power”, he said.

The SEP director said policy stability, access to financing, and strict quality standards are essential to building a sustainable local solar manufacturing industry.

“To make local manufacturing a reality, we don’t just need new laws; we need an enabling environment. This means stability — policies that don’t change with the wind,” he said.

Also speaking, Tosin Asonibare, said renewable energy has become a critical solution to Nigeria’s persistent electricity supply challenges.

He cited findings by the Global Initiative for Food Security and Ecosystem Preservation, indicating that many Nigerians remain unaware of the proposed import restrictions and their potential implications.

According to him, respondents in the report largely favoured a phased ban supported by incentives for importing raw materials needed for local production.

“The report also shows that infrastructure for locally manufactured panels is not fully available, so there is need for foreign direct investment improvement in government policy.

“So that the local manufacturers and assembling companies can have higher capacity to meet demand. If that is not done, the price of solar panels will go up”, he said.

He warned that affordability could become a major concern for consumers if restrictions are implemented without adequate preparation.