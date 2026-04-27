Global Energy Crisis Is Reviving Green Hydrogen

The global energy crisis has reshaped global energy priorities seemingly overnight. The Strait of Hormuz has been closed to virtually all commercial traffic for well over a month now, severely restricting global flows of oil and gas. As a result, global energy prices have skyrocketed, and supplies have tightened, pushing many countries to explore alternative energy pathways in a big hurry. This has led to an unfortunate resurgence of coal-fired power, especially in Asia – but it is also set to supercharge the clean energy industry on a global scale. And one of the unlikely benefactors of this groundswell of new investment may be the green hydrogen industry.

China, the world’s top hydrogen producer, is planning to ramp up production of hydrogen, and especially green hydrogen, more quickly than previously planned in order to shore up its energy security as import-dependent Asian markets are rocked by skyrocketing oil and gas prices. China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) has referred to hydrogen as a “strategic lever” for national energy autonomy and resilience, and has pledged to accelerate the development of the domestic sector accordingly.

China’s 15th five-year plan, released last month, flagged hydrogen as a “future industry.” But, apparently, the future is now. According to a recent report from the South China Morning Post, the rhetoric around hydrogen coming out of China signals a shift away from research and toward rapid practical development of the sector.

Last year, the NEA earmarked 41 projects in nine regions across the country to lead hydrogen pilot projects all along the value chain “from production and transport to storage and application.” Now, leadership is pushing to bring those projects out of demo phases and into industrial applications as quickly as possible.

European leaders, too, are pivoting to embrace green hydrogen production with renewed enthusiasm. Earlier this month, ministers from Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain petitioned the European Union to loosen production regulations to encourage investment into the sector. And Italy successfully approved a €6 billion state aid plan to support renewable hydrogen.

Even the United States is getting on board. This week, the Trump administration instructed the Department of Energy to save $5 billion worth of hydrogen hubs that were slated for closure. The hydrogen projects – though not green hydrogen ventures – were funded under the Biden administration in order to promote cleaner-burning fuel sources.

Hydrogen could potentially be a critical pathway for decarbonization, as it combusts at high heat like fossil fuels. But, unlike fossil fuels, when it burns, it leaves behind nothing but water vapor. This could make it indispensable for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors like steelmaking and shipping. However, the vast majority of commercial hydrogen is made with fossil fuels. Green hydrogen, by comparison, is made using renewable energies.

But while hydrogen, and especially green hydrogen, could be a key part of the global clean energy transition, research and development in the sector had been cooling for years, as commercial and cost-effective green hydrogen production methods largely failed to materialize. “Even if production costs decrease in line with predictions, storage and distribution costs will prevent hydrogen from being cost-competitive in many sectors,” Roxana Shafiee, a postdoctoral fellow at the Harvard University Center for the Environment, told The Harvard Gazette in 2024. Shafiee led a study that found cause to believe “that the opportunities for hydrogen may be narrower than previously thought.”

But the economics of energy are changing as we speak, and the global hydrogen market is likely about to see a windfall as the world rushes to replace geopolitically risky fossil fuels, which have become prohibitively expensive overnight. Clearly, global leaders are already reembracing the fledgling sector as part of an all-of-the-above approach to energy security and independence. While hydrogen may not be a silver bullet solution, it could be a critical part of a more diverse and therefore more resilient global energy landscape going forward.

By Haley Zaremba