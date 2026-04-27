PETAN Tasks Indigenous Oil Firms On Investments Attraction    … Global Engagement Sustenance

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has urged indigenous oil and gas companies to deepen global engagement and attract investment.

The Association urged intending participants to leverage the forthcoming 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in the U.S. to expand their access to new technologies and partnerships.

PETAN said its participation at the global event would be driven by a deliberate strategy to position Nigerian firms as competitive players within the international energy value chain.

In a statement issued by the Association’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Joan Faluyi, In Lagos, at the weekend, PETAN would anchor its activities at the Nigerian Pavilion, with the theme: “Africa’s Energy Transformation: Scaling Investment, Technology, and Local Capacity for Sustainable Growth”.

Faluyi noted that the conference, scheduled for May 4 to May 7 in Houston, Texas, remained a leading platform for offshore energy dialogue, partnerships and innovation.

According to her, PETAN’s participation goes beyond routine attendance and reflects a focused effort to strengthen Nigeria’s visibility and influence in global energy discussions.

“At OTC 2026, PETAN is returning with stronger alignment and a clearer objective, to ensure Nigerian companies are not just present, but actively engaged and recognised as credible global partners,” she said.

Faluyi explained that the association had consistently showcased the capabilities of indigenous oil and gas service providers at previous editions of the conference, reinforcing their capacity to compete internationally.

She added that the Nigerian Pavilion would serve as a strategic hub for investment discussions, technical exhibitions and direct engagement with global stakeholders.

The association is also scheduled to participate in key engagements, including the African Energy Forum, the NCDMB–OEM Investment Forum and the PETAN Golf Tournament slated for May 7 at Quail Valley Golf Course, Texas.

Faluyi described OTC as a critical gateway for Nigerian companies seeking international opportunities, noting that visibility and engagement at the event often translate into commercial partnerships.

“In an increasingly competitive energy landscape, securing a seat at the global table is essential. Through sustained participation, PETAN continues to assert Nigeria’s place in that conversation,” she said.

Also speaking, PETAN Chairman, Mr Wole Ogunsanya, said the Association’s focus was to ensure that indigenous capacity is fully integrated into global energy decision-making processes.

“We have seen firsthand how global energy decisions are shaped at OTC. This year, we are returning to ensure indigenous Nigerian capacity is not just present but recognised, engaged and heard.

“We are taking our businesses to the table where real partnerships are formed,” he said.

Faluyi added that under Ogunsanya’s leadership, PETAN was prioritising strategic positioning to ensure Nigerian companies are not only visible but considered credible partners in major international energy projects.