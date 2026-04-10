Sports
Nigeria To Host Commonwealth Fencing Championships
President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, has said the country will host a unique 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships as the first sub-Saharan nation to stage the tournament, Tidesports source reports.
The championship will be held in Lagos from August 9 to 14, with the federation announcing that Rugby School Nigeria will host the event.
The Commonwealth Fencing Federation formally awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 championships to Nigeria in March 2025.
“It is the third international tournament the country will host, having also become the first to stage a junior épée World Cup, which was held in Lagos in December 2024. Nigeria also hosted the 23rd African Fencing Championships last year.
Nigeria’s hosting will be unique in several ways. First, it will be the inaugural edition on African soil, giving it historic significance. Second, we are integrating development initiatives such as an international training camp to foster technical exchange. Finally, the event will showcase African hospitality, culture, and energy, offering athletes a rich experience beyond the competition,” Samuel said on Wednesday.
“Preparations have advanced steadily across competition planning, venue readiness, logistics, athlete services, and partnerships.”
He also noted that over 24 Commonwealth nations have already registered.
“We are organising a pre-championship international training camp in Lagos to unite athletes ahead of the competition. Everything is moving in the right direction, and our focus is on delivering a world-class event that reflects Nigeria’s ability to host major international tournaments.”
The last two tournaments hosted by Nigeria were held at Charterhouse Lagos, and Samuel explained the choice of Rugby School Nigeria for this championship.
“The venue was selected for its modern, state-of-the-art facilities and its proximity to hospitality, tourism, and entertainment hubs. This ensures athletes and officials will enjoy excellent accommodation, transport, and leisure options during their stay.”
While thanking the private sector for its support in organising the championship, the president also called for greater government intervention in the fast-growing sport.
“The private sector has shown encouraging support, with institutions like Rugby School Nigeria and companies such as Flour Mills of Nigeria backing the championships. However, stronger government involvement is needed. Hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships is a milestone achievement, and we believe institutional support will help Nigeria maximise the opportunity and deliver a truly memorable event.”
Sports
Full Draw For 2026 U-17 AFCON
The final draw was concluded at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday and posted on the body’s website.
Notably, hosts Morocco will face a North African showdown in Group A, drawn alongside Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.
Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, making Group A particularly competitive.
Group B features former champions Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, alongside Uganda and debutants DR Congo.
In Group C, 2015 and 2017 champions and last year’s runners-up, Mali, will meet Angola, Mozambique, and Tanzania.
Group D is led by 2023 champions Senegal, who will face South Africa (2015 runners-up),
The eight quarter-finalists from the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.
The teams finishing third in each group will contest two play-off matches to determine the final two qualifiers, bringing the total number of African representatives at the global finals to ten nations.
2026 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations – Groups:
- Group A: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia
- Group B: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo
- Group C: Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique
- Group D: Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, Ghana
Tidesports source reports that Nigeria will not feature at the tournament for the second consecutive edition.
The Golden Eaglets suffered a 2-0 defeat to rivals Ghana in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in September 2025, dashing their hopes of advancing to the finals.
Sports
Eagles To Open 2026 For Unity Cup
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their title defence at the 2026 Unity Cup with a semi-final clash against Zimbabwe on May 26 at The Valley in South London, Tidesports source reports.
The four-nation tournament, which also features Jamaica and India, returns to its historic venue after the success of the 2025 edition in Brentford, where Nigeria emerged champions.
The competition, scheduled to run from May 26 to 30, blends elite football with cultural celebration, bringing together Afrocentric and global diaspora communities.
Nigeria’s opening fixture against Zimbabwe serves as a rematch of their recent encounters in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest.
The winner will progress to the final on May 30, while the second semi-final between Jamaica and India will be played a day later.
President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ chances while acknowledging the quality of the opposition.
“The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased with another opportunity to see the Super Eagles compete at the highly exciting and entertaining Unity Cup Tournament,” Gusau said.
“As perennial champions, the Super Eagles will look to retain their title again this summer, even as they will not underrate the other participating teams viz India, Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The tournament promises to be explosive and that is the setting in which the Super Eagles thrive best.”
The Unity Cup will culminate in a finals day featuring both the third-place play-off and the final, alongside a festival atmosphere that includes cultural showcases, food exhibitions, and live performances.
Zimbabwe Football Association president Nqobile Magwizi described his nation’s participation as a landmark moment, highlighting the opportunity to compete on an international stage in England for the first time.
“The Unity Cup represents far more than a celebration of football and culture, it is a powerful platform that reflects Zimbabwe football’s growing ambition to compete, perform, and excel on the global stage,” Magwizi said.
With Nigeria seeking to retain their crown and rivals eager to make their mark, the opening clash against Zimbabwe is expected to set the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested and culturally vibrant tournament.
Sports
NFF Reacts As Flying Eagles Laments Unpaid N1.5bn Bonuses
Some members of the 2023 and 2025 sets of Nigeria’s men’s U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, have called on the Nigeria Football Federation to settle all their outstanding qualification bonuses and camp allowances for major tournaments over the past three years, Tidesports source reports.
The Tidesports source understands that the two squads, which featured in the WAFU B Cup, U-20 AFCON and the U-20 World Cup in 2023 and 2025, are still owed qualification bonuses for participating in six major tournaments within the period, as well as pre-tournament camp allowances covering about 65 days.
Led by coach Ladan Bosso, the Flying Eagles qualified for the 2023 U-20 AFCON and also beat the Benin Republic in the final of the WAFU B Cup. They finished third at the U-20 AFCON in Egypt and also qualified for the U-20 World Cup in Argentina, where they were beaten by South Korea in the quarter-finals.
Two years later, under coach Aliyu Zubair, the team lost the WAFU B Cup final 1–0 to Ivory Coast but had already done enough to qualify for the U-20 AFCON. They defeated Senegal on penalties to reach the semi-finals and secure a World Cup ticket. They eventually finished fourth at the tournament before being eliminated at the World Cup in Chile after a 4–0 defeat to Argentina in the round of 16.
According to a source within the federation, the promised qualification bonus for each tournament was $5,000 per player and member of the backroom staff, while pre-tournament camp allowances were $100 per day.
The Tidesports source further understands that the NFF promised the teams qualification bonuses after the Amaju Pinnick-led board scrapped match bonuses for all age-grade teams in 2017.
However, some team members claim the NFF is only interested in paying daily allowances and not the qualification bonuses.
“We have information that they don’t want to pay all the money. We are told Tidesports source they only want to pay the outstanding daily allowances, which may mean avoiding the qualification bonuses. In 2023, there are about 25 days of outstanding allowances, which is about $2,500 each, and in 2025, there are about 40 days, amounting to $4,000 each,” one of the members of the team said.
Another source told The PU that the NFF is moving to offset the debts ahead of its elective congress.
“At the last executive meeting, they said it was important to reduce some of the debts, especially at the Flying Eagles level, so it will not be used against them during the elections,” the source said.
In response, the General Secretary of the NFF, Mohammed Sanusi, told The Tidesports source that the federation is working to settle the payments accordingly.
“If I were them, I would have waited to see. What evidence do they have that the NFF is planning to neglect part of the money?” Sanusi said.
Asked if the NFF would pay everything soon, he added, “It can’t be all at once, but a substantial amount will be paid. All the matches they took part in were approved, and we are working with that.”
The NFF has also been rocked by bonus issues involving the Super Eagles during the 2025 AFCON and the ill-fated 2026 World Cup playoffs.
In 2023, the House of Representatives Committee on Sports also summoned top NFF officials over the Flying Eagles’ bonuses and allowances.
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