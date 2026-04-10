Full Draw For 2026 U-17 AFCON

The Confederation of African Football has announced the draws for the 2026 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place from 13 May to 2 June 2026 in Morocco.

The final draw was concluded at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday and posted on the body’s website.

Notably, hosts Morocco will face a North African showdown in Group A, drawn alongside Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, making Group A particularly competitive.

Group B features former champions Côte d’Ivoire and Cameroon, alongside Uganda and debutants DR Congo.

In Group C, 2015 and 2017 champions and last year’s runners-up, Mali, will meet Angola, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

Group D is led by 2023 champions Senegal, who will face South Africa (2015 runners-up),

The eight quarter-finalists from the tournament will automatically qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The teams finishing third in each group will contest two play-off matches to determine the final two qualifiers, bringing the total number of African representatives at the global finals to ten nations.

2026 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations – Groups:

Group A: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia

Group B: Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Uganda, DR Congo

Group C: Mali, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique

Group D: Senegal, South Africa, Algeria, Ghana

Tidesports source reports that Nigeria will not feature at the tournament for the second consecutive edition.

The Golden Eaglets suffered a 2-0 defeat to rivals Ghana in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers in September 2025, dashing their hopes of advancing to the finals.