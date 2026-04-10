Eagles To Open 2026 For Unity Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin their title defence at the 2026 Unity Cup with a semi-final clash against Zimbabwe on May 26 at The Valley in South London, Tidesports source reports.

The four-nation tournament, which also features Jamaica and India, returns to its historic venue after the success of the 2025 edition in Brentford, where Nigeria emerged champions.

The competition, scheduled to run from May 26 to 30, blends elite football with cultural celebration, bringing together Afrocentric and global diaspora communities.

Nigeria’s opening fixture against Zimbabwe serves as a rematch of their recent encounters in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest.

The winner will progress to the final on May 30, while the second semi-final between Jamaica and India will be played a day later.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, expressed confidence in the Super Eagles’ chances while acknowledging the quality of the opposition.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is pleased with another opportunity to see the Super Eagles compete at the highly exciting and entertaining Unity Cup Tournament,” Gusau said.

“As perennial champions, the Super Eagles will look to retain their title again this summer, even as they will not underrate the other participating teams viz India, Jamaica and Zimbabwe. The tournament promises to be explosive and that is the setting in which the Super Eagles thrive best.”

The Unity Cup will culminate in a finals day featuring both the third-place play-off and the final, alongside a festival atmosphere that includes cultural showcases, food exhibitions, and live performances.

Zimbabwe Football Association president Nqobile Magwizi described his nation’s participation as a landmark moment, highlighting the opportunity to compete on an international stage in England for the first time.

“The Unity Cup represents far more than a celebration of football and culture, it is a powerful platform that reflects Zimbabwe football’s growing ambition to compete, perform, and excel on the global stage,” Magwizi said.

With Nigeria seeking to retain their crown and rivals eager to make their mark, the opening clash against Zimbabwe is expected to set the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested and culturally vibrant tournament.