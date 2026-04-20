WAN Mourns Ex-NFF President Galadima

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commiserated with the entire sports fraternity over the passing of former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, after a protracted illness.

Alhaji Galadima served as the Chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association (NFA) between 2002 and 2006). He handed over to Alhaji Sani Lulu in 2006.

SWAN President Mr. Isaiah Benjamin in a statement through the Association’s Secretary-General, Amb Ikenna Okonkwo, on Saturday, described the former number football man in Nigeria as a pacesetter and administrator per excellence.

He said, “I received the news of Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima with shock and expression of sadness.

“He is one man I have known and admired personally over the years due to his sagacity and benevolent approach. He will be well remembered for his impact in Nigeria Football and even sports generally.

“He is a man with a heart of gold who sought every opportunity to make desired impact which endeared him to many as a Sports Administrator per excellence. He also stood out in all his endeavours, even as a community leader in Kano.”

The President of SWAN also condoled his family saying, “On behalf of the entire Sporting Media, I extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family, Kano State and the entire sporting sports fraternity. We pray that Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, just as he gives everyone related to him the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Alhaji Galadima, an astute football administrator and one of the most influential figures in Nigerian sports, is scheduled to be buried on Sunday April 19, 2026 in line with Islamic rites, according to his family.

The family further announced that his funeral prayer slated at Fagge Juma’at Mosque, Kano State will be by 10am.