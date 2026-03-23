City Crime
Women In STEAM: Overcoming underrepresentation: A Nigerian woman’s journey in Asian tech, design
In this episode of Women in STEAM, Nabhel Harmony, a Nigerian product designer living in Indonesia, reflects on her journey navigating the global tech industry as an African woman in the room.
Ms Harmony says underrepresentation is a major challenge, often leading to bias and underestimation.
PT: What inspired you to pursue a career in product design?
Ms Harmony: I began as a graphic designer in 2017, first learning CorelDRAW to help my mom with flyers, then building skills with Adobe Suite and working at a printing press. The real shift happened during my master’s programme when I came across a Microsoft UX video. That moment, along with learning Figma, inspired me to pursue product design. Since then, I have focused on creating intuitive, human-centred digital experiences, driven by the belief that design should be both impactful and useful.
PT: What experiences or skills do you think are essential to break into the field?
Ms Harmony: I think the essentials for breaking into design right now come in two layers. First, you still need a strong foundation in UX, understanding user needs, problem-solving, and being able to communicate ideas clearly. Tools like Figma are great, but more important is learning how to think like a designer: how to frame problems, test assumptions, and iterate.
The second layer is adaptability. With the rise of AI-powered tools like Stitch, Claude, Cursor, Lovable and others, the way we design is evolving. These tools can speed up workflows and even generate starting points for us, but they do not replace the need for critical thinking or empathy. I always encourage new designers to learn the traditional UX process and experiment with AI tools to see how they can supercharge creativity and productivity.
Finally, I would say, the designers who will thrive are those who are curious, willing to explore, and able to use both human insight and machine assistance to create experiences that feel truly meaningful.
PT: Can you share an example of a project that had a significant social impact, and how you approached designing for that specific challenge?
Ms Harmony: One project with real social impact was the redesign of iglooconnect, a platform that links smart locks with services like Airbnb. The old system was clunky and confusing, creating barriers for property managers, small businesses, and international users, sometimes even affecting safety and livelihoods. I approached it with empathy, becoming a user myself, gathering insights from support teams, and studying competitors.
We streamlined user flows, simplified navigation, and improved accessibility. The result was a platform that now supports thousands globally, helping property managers focus on hospitality, enabling small businesses to grow, and making the experience intuitive for international users. It reinforced for me that good design isn’t just about looks, it’s about equity, trust, and opportunity.
PT: As a senior product designer, what qualities do you look for in a design team, and how do you foster a collaborative and innovative environment?
Ms Harmony: As a senior product designer, I look for curiosity, empathy, and resilience in a design team. Curiosity drives exploration, empathy ensures we design for people and collaborate well, and resilience helps us embrace feedback and ambiguity. To foster collaboration and innovation, I focus on building trust, encouraging open dialogue, celebrating collective wins, and creating a safe space for experimentation and growth.
PT: As a design tutor, how do you approach mentoring junior designers, and what advice would you give to those looking to grow in their careers?
Ms Harmony: I mentor by focusing on mindset over tools. I encourage juniors to see design as problem-solving, not just screen-making. I give them small, real projects to build confidence, and I make feedback a two-way process so they learn to see critique as growth.
My advice is simple: stay curious, build portfolios that show your process (not just polished screens), and find a design community to learn with. Skills evolve, but curiosity, empathy, and resilience will always set great designers apart.
PT: Can you discuss your approach to designing accessible and user-centred solutions, and how you balance business needs with user requirements?
Ms Harmony: My approach to accessible, user-centred design starts with empathy. I focus on understanding user pain points, then simplify flows to make products clear, inclusive, and intuitive. To balance this with business needs, I connect user pain points to outcomes such as efficiency, adoption, and retention. For example, in one of my recent projects, I simplified access flows for property managers by creating an integrated dashboard which not only improved usability but also reduced support tickets, creating value for both users and the business.
PT: What challenges have you faced as a woman of African descent in the tech and design industries, and how have you overcome them?
Ms Harmony: One of the biggest challenges I have faced as a woman of African descent in tech and design is representation. Living in Asia, particularly here in Indonesia, I have often found myself as the only African woman in the room, which sometimes meant dealing with bias, being underestimated, or having to work harder to prove my expertise.
I have overcome this by leaning into resilience and community. I built networks with other designers and used those connections for support and growth. More importantly, I let my work speak for itself, focusing on delivering impact and creating meaningful solutions.
PT: How do you think designers can give back to the community, and are there initiatives you have been involved in to promote design education and awareness?
Ms Harmony: One of the most meaningful ways designers can give back is by creating access to knowledge, to opportunities, and representation. For many people, design may feel like an unfamiliar career path, especially now with the rapid rise of AI. And the first barrier is often simply not knowing where to start. By mentoring, sharing resources, and opening doors, we can demystify design and make it more inclusive.
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I have been mentoring women who are breaking into tech and design through She Code Africa. Additionally, I mentor on ADPList, guiding emerging designers worldwide on career growth. Last year, I partnered with the Interaction Design Foundation (IxDF) to provide free and discounted memberships, extending access to high-quality courses that many may not otherwise be able to afford. I also run a Telegram tech community of over 800 designers, where I regularly share opportunities like jobs, internships and courses that can help someone to take the next step in their career. Altogether, these efforts have allowed me to support hundreds of aspiring designers in building strong foundations and finding their place in the industry.
PT: How do you stay up-to-date with the latest design trends and technologies, and what resources would you recommend for others looking to do the same?
Ms Harmony: I stay up to date by staying active online, especially on Twitter (X). It may sound a little cheesy, but it genuinely works for me. I follow thought leaders and official design team accounts like Google Design, Microsoft Design, and tools like Figma and Framer on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn. I also make it a point to experiment with new tools as they are released, particularly AI-powered ones like Figma Make, Cursor, Lovable, and Stitch. From time to time, I complement this with online courses, which help me strengthen my foundation and stay adaptable.
For others, I would recommend a balance: structured learning through platforms like the Interaction Design Foundation or Coursera, paired with mentorship opportunities on ADPList or She Code Africa for aspiring African women in tech. That mix of formal education, community learning, and hands-on exploration is what keeps you not only up to date but truly adaptable in such a fast-moving field.
PT: What message would you like to convey to women and underrepresented groups who are interested in pursuing a career in tech and design, but may be hesitant or unsure?
Ms Harmony: My message would be simple: you belong here. Tech and design can sometimes feel intimidating, especially when you don’t see many people who look like you in the room, but your perspective is not just valid, it’s valuable. The industry needs diverse voices and experiences to create solutions that work for everyone. If you are hesitant, start small. Take a course, join a community like She Code Africa and surround yourself with people who will support and encourage you. Do not wait until you feel “ready”; none of us ever really does. Growth comes from trying, learning, and showing up consistently.
City Crime
Ministry Raises Concern Over Rising Teenage Pregnancies, Begins Adolescent Sensitisation Campaign
The Department of Public Health in the Rivers State Ministry of Health has raised concern over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in society as it intensifies efforts to educate adolescents across the state.
Programme Manager for Adolescent Health and Development in the department, Mrs. Tammy Briggs, expressed the concern during a sensitisation programme held at Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Briggs explained that the campaign was designed to educate adolescents on the dangers of teenage pregnancy and other health-related issues affecting young people.
According to her, teenage pregnancy is currently on the rise, making it necessary for the ministry to step up awareness programmes among students.
“This is something that is on the rise for now. We have observed that there are many cases of teenage pregnancies, so we are here to sensitise them on ways to prevent it entirely,” she said.
She disclosed that the sensitisation campaign is being carried out in selected schools across four local government areas of the state, namely Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area and Eleme Local Government Area.
Briggs noted that the programme focuses on several key issues affecting adolescents, including sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, emotional health and proper nutrition.
She added that the outreach programme also featured tuberculosis screening for students as well as the distribution of sanitary pads and mathematical sets to support their health and academic development.
The programme manager commended the management of Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme for their cooperation and support in hosting the sensitisation exercise. She also advised the students to avoid behaviours that could jeopardise their future.
Speaking during the session, Dr. Nwadike Chinonso urged the students to make informed decisions about their lives and remain focused on their education.
He cautioned them against engaging in early sexual activities, stressing that abstinence remains one of the most effective ways to prevent sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.
Some of the students who participated in the programme expressed appreciation to the team for the awareness campaign and pledged to apply the knowledge gained to make responsible life choices.
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SWAN Condoles Aquatics Federation Over President’s Death
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commiserated the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) over the passing of its President, Mr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, on Saturday.
In a letter of condolence by the Association’s Secretary-General Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo dated March 7, 2026, addressed to the Executive Board of NAqF, SWAN President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, expressed shock, and described his demise as a painful loss to the entire sporting fraternity.
Part of the letter reads, “The news of his demise came as a profound shock and a painful loss not only to the Federation but also to the entire Nigerian sporting community. His leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of aquatics sports in Nigeria will always be remembered and appreciated.
“During his brief time as NAqF President, he worked tirelessly to promote aquatic disciplines, inspiring athletes and administrators alike while strengthening the foundation of aquatic sports in the country. His vision, passion, and service to Nigerian sports have left a lasting legacy that will continue to guide the Federation for years to come.
“At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with the Executive Board, members of the Federation, his family, and all who were privileged to work with him. May God grant everyone the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.
“Please, be consoled and know we are with you in prayers, at this time and always.”
Mr. Dunkwu who died on a day the Federation scheduled a talent discovery event tagged, “Swim To The Future”, was elected as NAqF President few months ago.
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