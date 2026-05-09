Nation
Education Commissioner Seeks media Collaboration In Rivers
The River State Commissioner for Education, Dr Peters Nwagor has called on media practitioners in Rivers State to deploy their various communication platforms toward promoting government programmes and policies aimed at achieving sustainable development in the education sector.
Dr. Nwagor made the appeal when members of the Etche Ethnic Practicing Journalists (EEPJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Office in Port Harcourt.
The Commissioner emphasized the strategic role of the media in shaping public perception, promoting government initiatives, and supporting policies capable of improving the quality of education and human capital development in the state.
According to him, constructive media engagement remains essential in creating public awareness on educational reforms, students’ welfare, infrastructural improvements, and other interventions being implemented by the state government.
Speaking on the recent approval of employment for staff of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nwagor described the development as a clear demonstration of continuity and progressive governance in Rivers State.
He explained that the recruitment exercise was initiated in 2023 during the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike when Hon. David Akah served as Chairman of RSUBEB, while the current administration approved and implemented the names that were earlier forwarded for employment.
The Commissioner noted that the process reflects the commitment of successive administrations to sustaining policies and programmes capable of strengthening the educational system and improving service delivery within public schools.
He stressed that governance achieves greater impact when beneficial policies are sustained irrespective of political transitions, adding that the approval of the employment exercise would help address manpower needs within the basic education sector.
Dr. Nwagor , a proud son of Etche Ethnic Nationality with includes Omuma further assured the visiting journalists that the Ministry of Education remains open to collaboration with media organizations, especially the Etche Ethnic Practicing Journalists, in advancing educational advocacy, public enlightenment, and youth-oriented development programmes.
He commended the group for promoting professionalism, responsible journalism, and community development initiatives through its activities across the state.
The Commissioner particularly praised EEPJ for conceptualizing a pet project focused on combating drug abuse among youths in selected secondary schools in Etche and Omuma local Government Areas describing the initiative as timely considering the growing concerns over substance abuse and its negative impact on society.
He pledged the support and participation of the Ministry in the anti-drug abuse campaign scheduled to hold in the second week of June 2026.
According to him, tackling drug abuse requires collective action involving government institutions, the media, parents, schools, religious bodies, and civil society organizations.
Earlier in his remarks, the leader of EEPJ, Elder Akujobi Amadi said the visit was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the media and the education sector while also recognizing the Commissioner’s contributions toward educational development and public service in Rivers State.
The group reiterated its commitment to supporting policies and programmes that would promote quality education, youth empowerment, and societal development across the state and pronounce him a worthy patron of the Association. A recognition that will be celebrated in due time.
Nation
Rivers Deputy Governor Hails PH City One Love For Humanitarian Gesture
Rivers state Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Nma Odu has commended “The Port Harcourt City One Love,”a Port Harcourt based humanitarian orgnisation For it’s commitment towards alleviating the sufferings of the poor and vulnerable in the society.
Professor Ngozi Nma Odu said this while speaking at this year’s edition of “operation feed the needy” a yearly outreach program of “The Port Harcourt City One Love ” in Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor said by feeding more than sixty thousands hungry people within the past six years, the Port Harcourt City One Love Movement has distinguished itself as a club that cares for the less privilege in the society.
She commended the , organization for listing eleven thousand persons to be fed in the current exercise.
Meanwhile The Port Harcourt City One Love has planned a permanent solution to the problem of feeding the poor in the state.
The leader of the group Mr Idaere Gogo Ogan who said this in an interview with newsmen during the distribution of food items to the poor and vulnerables in Port Harcourt said the organization is planning a permanent food kitchen where poor and vulnerable persons can work in anytime and get fed.
Idaere Gogo Ogan said more than sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons across Port Harcourt City and environs have been fed since the inception of “The operation feed the needy” program six years ago,adding that so far sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons have beneffited.
He described the group as a platform to promote friendship, brotherhood, community development empathy and feeding the less privilege and hungry people
“That’s what we are doing today here,so we started the exercise six years ago”.he said.
Ogan said the effort was a private sector driven initiative but added “it also involves people in Government because the platform does not recognize any division,we bring everybody together in unity , friendship and brotherhood”he said.
He said the effort will go along way in alleviating hunger especially following the prevailing hunger in the country.
According to him “you know the country is very tough, people are hungry people are starving, there is a whole lot of economic hardship,so for us, this is just our own way of reaching out, our own social contribution to what is very difficult”he said.
Over eleven thousand persons were fed in the just concluded exercise.
Areas of coverage include, Isaac Boro park, Port Harcourt prison/Macoba, Borokiri/Enugu waterside Bundu areas Waterlines and others.
Some of the beneficiaries including an 80 years old widow commended the movement for the annual programm and urged other organizations to emulate them
John Bibor,/Esuuk Oyet/Suotor Memoye /Jeremiah Hannah
Nation
We’ll Partner Private Sector to Industrialize Rivers State – Fubara …Hints Revitalization of Ahoada, Trans Amadi Industrial layout
Nation
SheVentures Open Zero-interest Loan Applications for Women Entrepreneurs
“Inclusive growth requires access to capital and the right conditions for businesses to deploy that capital effectively. Women-led enterprises are critical to economic activity, yet they face structural barriers.
“This intervention aims to help close that gap by providing financing that supports job creation, business expansion, and long-term sustainability for women entrepreneurs”, Edun said.
Group Head, SheVentures and Impact Segments at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo said access to affordable finance remains a major constraint for women entrepreneurs.
Trending
-
Featured2 days ago
WASSCE: RSG Distributes Science Materials To Secondary Schools
-
News2 days ago
Xenophobic Attacks: Nigerian Lives More Important Than Foreign Investment – Oshiomhole
-
Rivers2 days ago
MBA Forex Trial Adjourn To June 3, Amid Bereavement … As Court Declines Cost Application
-
News2 days ago
ActionAid Demands Probe Of Govs Using Public Funds For Campaign
-
Aviation2 days ago
Passengers Stranded As Delta Airline From Atlanta Route Back Eight Hours After
-
Business2 days ago
Customs Impound N2.35bn Cocaine, 15 Trailers of Rice
-
Politics2 days ago
2027: Bayelsa Senator Gets Critical Endorsement For Second Term
-
Politics2 days ago
INEC Sets Rivers South-East Senatorial By-Election For June 20