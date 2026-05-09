Education Commissioner Seeks media Collaboration In Rivers

The River State Commissioner for Education, Dr Peters Nwagor has called on media practitioners in Rivers State to deploy their various communication platforms toward promoting government programmes and policies aimed at achieving sustainable development in the education sector.

Dr. Nwagor made the appeal when members of the Etche Ethnic Practicing Journalists (EEPJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Office in Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner emphasized the strategic role of the media in shaping public perception, promoting government initiatives, and supporting policies capable of improving the quality of education and human capital development in the state.

According to him, constructive media engagement remains essential in creating public awareness on educational reforms, students’ welfare, infrastructural improvements, and other interventions being implemented by the state government.

Speaking on the recent approval of employment for staff of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nwagor described the development as a clear demonstration of continuity and progressive governance in Rivers State.

He explained that the recruitment exercise was initiated in 2023 during the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike when Hon. David Akah served as Chairman of RSUBEB, while the current administration approved and implemented the names that were earlier forwarded for employment.

The Commissioner noted that the process reflects the commitment of successive administrations to sustaining policies and programmes capable of strengthening the educational system and improving service delivery within public schools.

He stressed that governance achieves greater impact when beneficial policies are sustained irrespective of political transitions, adding that the approval of the employment exercise would help address manpower needs within the basic education sector.

Dr. Nwagor , a proud son of Etche Ethnic Nationality with includes Omuma further assured the visiting journalists that the Ministry of Education remains open to collaboration with media organizations, especially the Etche Ethnic Practicing Journalists, in advancing educational advocacy, public enlightenment, and youth-oriented development programmes.

He commended the group for promoting professionalism, responsible journalism, and community development initiatives through its activities across the state.

The Commissioner particularly praised EEPJ for conceptualizing a pet project focused on combating drug abuse among youths in selected secondary schools in Etche and Omuma local Government Areas describing the initiative as timely considering the growing concerns over substance abuse and its negative impact on society.

He pledged the support and participation of the Ministry in the anti-drug abuse campaign scheduled to hold in the second week of June 2026.

According to him, tackling drug abuse requires collective action involving government institutions, the media, parents, schools, religious bodies, and civil society organizations.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of EEPJ, Elder Akujobi Amadi said the visit was aimed at strengthening the relationship between the media and the education sector while also recognizing the Commissioner’s contributions toward educational development and public service in Rivers State.

The group reiterated its commitment to supporting policies and programmes that would promote quality education, youth empowerment, and societal development across the state and pronounce him a worthy patron of the Association. A recognition that will be celebrated in due time.