RSUBE Holds Training For 1,000 New Teachers To Strengthen Basic Education

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board port Harcourt has trained 1,000 newly recruited teachers to raise standards in public primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The two-day orientation and capacity building programme held in Port Harcourt introduced the teachers to civil service rules, classroom management practices, and professional conduct expected of educators in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education Dr. Peters Nwagor told the new intakes that teaching demands more than academic qualifications and called for discipline, diligence, and a strong commitment to service, describing the profession as noble one that is central to the development of the state.

The recruitment, he said, reflects the government’s investment in children and long-term development. “Education is the foundation of societal progress, and basic education is where that foundation is laid,” Nwagor stated.

He reminded the teachers that they would shape the values and character of pupils during their most formative years. He pledged continued support from the Ministry of Education through training, resources, and an environment that allows teachers to perform effectively.

Nwagor also directed RSUBEB to reject transfer requests from rural to urban schools. He said the newly employed teachers have an obligation to serve where they are posted and help strengthen education in those communities.

In his opening remarks,the RSUBEB Chairman ,Hon. Sam Oge explained that the recruitment process began in 2023 under the previous board , adding that after assuming office, he consulted widely and secured Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s approval to complete the exercise.

Oge said the selection was competitive, with 1,000 candidates chosen from more than 5,000 applicants. He urged the teachers to treat the opportunity seriously and avoid lobbying for reposting.

He warned that those seeking to change their postings would not be entertained. All teachers, he said, must resume at their assigned schools immediately.

The former RSUBEB Chairman Ven. Dr. Fyneface Akah, who delivered the keynote address, described the orientation as the teachers’ formal entry into the civil service. He encouraged them to be creative, purposeful, and open to learning on the job.

Akah stressed that teachers have a role in restoring values lost to moral decline. He urged them to model national values and see their work as a calling with lasting impact on society.

He thanked both past and present state governments for approving the recruitment, noting that the exercise would improve access to quality basic education across Rivers State.