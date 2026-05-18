First Rivers Female Professor of Theatre Arts in Education Delivers UNIPORT’s 211th Inaugural Lecture

The first female Professor of Theatre Arts in Education from University of Port Harcourt and Rivers State, Prof. Faith Ken-Aminikpo, has delivered the institution’s 211th inaugural lecture to widespread acclaim, highlighting the critical role of theatre in modern education.

The inaugural lecture, titled “Playing and Learning: The Siamese Twins,” was delivered on April 30, 2026, at the university campus in Port Harcourt before an audience comprising academics, traditional rulers, students, and members of the public.

The event attracted applause and commendations for the lecture’s intellectual depth, engaging delivery, and practical relevance to contemporary education.

In her presentation, Prof. Ken-Aminikpo challenged the misconception that Theatre Arts is merely entertainment or academically inferior to other disciplines. She stressed that theatre remains a powerful pedagogical tool capable of improving learning outcomes across diverse fields, including science, medicine, and technology.

According to her, theatre promotes creativity, discipline, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking, describing it as a holistic educational experience beyond acting and performance.

“Theatre is life itself. Every rehearsal is a learning process. Through theatre, we develop creativity, discipline, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking. It is not just about dancing or acting. It is a comprehensive educational experience,” she stated.

The professor, who is also the first PhD holder in the Department of Theatre Arts in Education at the university, described playing and learning as inseparable concepts that must coexist to achieve meaningful education.

She maintained that imaginative and participatory teaching methods significantly enhance students’ engagement, understanding, and retention.

Drawing from her personal teaching experience, Prof. Ken-Aminikpo recounted how she deployed visual aids and creative techniques to teach poetry during her early teaching career, leading to improved student performance.

She also cited the use of models and demonstrations by science teachers to simplify complex concepts as further evidence of the effectiveness of experiential learning methods.

As part of her recommendations, the theatre scholar proposed the establishment of a Centre for Theatre Arts in Education in universities to drive curriculum development, research, interdisciplinary collaboration, capacity building, and community engagement.

She further advocated the creation of a World Theatre-Inspired Children’s Learning Park, which she said would promote youth development, provide practical training opportunities, and generate revenue for institutions.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, commended the inaugural lecturer for what he described as an intellectually stimulating and socially relevant contribution to knowledge.

Similarly, the Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, Prof. J. E. Esmonde, described Prof. Ken-Aminikpo as an accomplished scholar whose work has significantly advanced theatre education in Nigeria and beyond.