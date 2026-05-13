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Rivers Deputy Governor Hails PH City One Love For Humanitarian Gesture

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Rivers state Deputy Governor Professor Ngozi Nma Odu has commended “The Port Harcourt City One Love,”a Port Harcourt based humanitarian orgnisation For it’s commitment towards alleviating the sufferings of the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Professor Ngozi Nma Odu said this while speaking at this year’s edition of “operation feed the needy” a yearly outreach program of “The Port Harcourt City One Love ” in Port Harcourt.
The Deputy Governor said by feeding more than sixty thousands hungry people within the past six years, the Port Harcourt City One Love Movement has distinguished itself as a club that cares for the less privilege in the society.

She commended the , organization for listing eleven thousand persons to be fed in the current exercise.

Meanwhile The Port Harcourt City One Love  has planned a permanent solution to the problem of feeding the poor in the state.

The leader of the group Mr Idaere Gogo Ogan who said this in an interview with newsmen during the distribution of food items to the poor and vulnerables in Port Harcourt said the organization is planning a permanent food kitchen where poor and vulnerable persons can work in anytime and get fed.

Idaere Gogo Ogan said more than sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons across Port Harcourt City and environs have been fed since the inception of “The operation feed the needy” program six years ago,adding that so far sixty thousands poor and vulnerable persons have beneffited.

 

He described the group as a platform to promote friendship, brotherhood, community development empathy and feeding the less privilege and hungry people
“That’s what we are doing today here,so we started the exercise six years ago”.he said.

Ogan said the effort was a private sector driven initiative but added “it also involves people in Government because the platform does not recognize any division,we bring everybody together in unity , friendship and brotherhood”he said.

He said the effort will go along way in alleviating hunger especially following the prevailing hunger in the country.

According to him “you know the country is very tough, people are hungry people are starving, there is a whole lot of economic hardship,so for us, this is just our own way of reaching out, our own social contribution to what is very difficult”he said.

Over eleven thousand persons were fed in the just concluded exercise.
Areas of coverage include, Isaac Boro park, Port Harcourt prison/Macoba, Borokiri/Enugu waterside Bundu areas Waterlines and others.

Some of the beneficiaries including an 80 years old widow commended the movement for the annual programm and urged other organizations to emulate them

 

John Bibor,/Esuuk Oyet/Suotor Memoye /Jeremiah Hannah

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We’ll Partner Private Sector to Industrialize Rivers State – Fubara …Hints Revitalization of Ahoada, Trans Amadi Industrial layout

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May 13, 2026

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Rivers State Governor , Sir Siminialayi Fubara says the industrialization of the state remains a key drive of his administration.
Speaking through Director General of the Rivers  State Investment Promotion Agency, Dr. Chamberlain Peterside at the Shell Gas Limited and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria(MAN) Investors Forum held in Port Harcourt, Fubara stressed that public /private partnership is key to revive production in the state.
“We are ready to partner Shell Gas Limited to revive manufacturing in Rivers State at Ahoada Industrial Park, and the new Port City project, including the proposed Bonny Industrial Park which will grow industries along the Bonny corridor” he declared.
Part of the scheme, he further stated is to collaborate with Shell Gas Limited and the private sector to transform Rivers State into a major manufacturing hub in the South of Nigeria.
Commending Shell and MAN for leading the frontline, Sir. Fubara said,” the time to act is now  and thank God Shell is taking the lead to prioritize gas.”
The governor opined that the gas sector provides huge investment opportunities to drive the state economy as the world is gradually shifting towards gas and other environment friendly energy, while urging stakeholders to evolve an actionable gas policy for the state.
Earlier in his remarks, Shell Gas Limited Head of Gas Distribution, Mr. Chukwuka Amos-Ejesi said it is high time the state utilized its huge gas resource.
“Today gas offers investors opportunities and raises the value chain as it boosts production for industry users,” Amos-Ejesi said.
The Shell Gas Distribution executive said the company seeks to support manufacturing by adopting a user friendly approach that allows manufacturers to grow profitably with affordable cheaper energy.
He explained that natural gas provides huge potentials and aligns with federal government  policy of gas utilization.
Chairman of MAN Rivers and Bayelsa Branch, Elder Vincent Okugu described gas as the backbone of manufacturing.
He said the forum has become timely and key to address the pressing energy provision to boost production in the sector, as he lamented the high costs borne by manufacturers in sourcing energy alternatives.
In her remarks, Chairperson of  the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Dr. Chinyere Ngozi Nwoga commended Shell for the forum which she described as a bridge to reduce gap of energy provision for manufacturers.
Ngozi Nwoga said the transition to natural gas has become imperative, stressing that pipeline gas offers cheaper and smooth energy provision for industries.
Former MAN chairperson for Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs Emilia Akpan was of the view that the quest to provide cheap energy should be driven with technical manpower, as she emphasized  need for Rivers State to recreate its economy.
By Kevin Nengia
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SheVentures Open Zero-interest Loan Applications for Women Entrepreneurs

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May 13, 2026

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First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has opened a new round of applications for its SheVentures proposition, offering zero-interest loans of up to N10 million to women entrepreneurs to ease access to working capital and support business growth.
The facility provides loans ranging from N500,000 to N5 million under a general category, and N5 million to N10 million for sector-specific businesses, with funding capped at up to 50% of an applicant’s average monthly turnover.
Managing Director and Chief Executive of First City Monument Bank (FCMB),  Yemisi Edun,  said the initiative reflects a deliberate approach to inclusive growth.

“Inclusive growth requires access to capital and the right conditions for businesses to deploy that capital effectively. Women-led enterprises are critical to economic activity, yet they face structural barriers.

“This intervention aims to help close that gap by providing financing that supports job creation, business expansion, and long-term sustainability for women entrepreneurs”, Edun said.

Group Head, SheVentures and Impact Segments at First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo said access to affordable finance remains a major constraint for women entrepreneurs.

 

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Akwa-Ibom Launches Mega 64 Seaters Ferry Boat  June

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May 13, 2026

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The Akwa Ibom State Government has confirmed that its 64-seat passenger and cargo ferry under construction at the Nigerian Navy Shipyard in Port Harcourt will be ready for delivery and test run before the end of June 2026.
The ferry project, initiated by Governor Umo Eno, is part of the state government’s drive to revive marine transportation and expand the blue economy through improved coastal transport infrastructure.
This was made known during the inspection visit to the Naval Shipyard in Port Harcourt by the State’s delivery adviser on the project, Mr. Orman Esin recently.
The project adviser said the vessel had reached about 80 per cent completion, expressing satisfaction with the pace of work and assurance from the Nigerian Navy.
Esin, accompanied by Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Major General Koko Essien (Rtd), and other government officials, described the project as a major milestone in the governor’s transportation development agenda.
The delegation said the visit formed part of efforts to ensure timely delivery and operational readiness of the vessel for deployment at the Oron Marine Terminal.
Conducting the team round the facility, Superintendent of the Naval Shipyard, Rear Admiral Ikenna Ubani, confirmed that adequate funding had been secured to accelerate the remaining phase of the project.
He expressed confidence that the ferry would be ready for test operations in June.
“All the major installations on the vessel have been fixed and only minor finishing touches are currently being carried out,” Ubani stated.
He added that the vessel would undergo final checks before sailing to Akwa Ibom State before the end of June.
Technical briefings during the inspection showed that critical components of the vessel had already been completed, including installation of zinc anodes, reinforcement of the car deck for vehicular loading, and correction of structural weldings.
Officials also disclosed that construction of the loading ramp, bridge control console, electrical wiring, navigation and communication systems, solar facilities, plumbing, and ventilation systems were progressing according to schedule.
The inspection team further reviewed plans for integrating the ferry operations with the Oron jetty infrastructure currently under development to ensure smooth deployment upon delivery.
The project also includes a manpower development component, with the state government training personnel to manage marine operations.
One of the beneficiaries of the marine training programme, Aniebiet Brendan from Ekpene Ukpa in Etinan Local Government Area, said he emerged among 20 successful candidates selected through the state’s Arise Portal after a competitive screening process involving about 200 applicants.
Brendan commended Governor Umo Eno for giving him the opportunity to pursue his ambition of becoming a marine engineer.
The ferry, which will operate from the Oron Marine Terminal, is designed to transport 64 passengers and seven vehicles, boosting commerce, tourism, and coastal connectivity within the state.
The state government also disclosed that a second ferry being constructed in Lagos by Hydromarine Boat Services Limited would soon be completed for deployment at the Oron Marine Terminal.

Enoch Epelle

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