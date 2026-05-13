Akwa-Ibom Launches Mega 64 Seaters Ferry Boat  June

The Akwa Ibom State Government has confirmed that its 64-seat passenger and cargo ferry under construction at the Nigerian Navy Shipyard in Port Harcourt will be ready for delivery and test run before the end of June 2026.

The ferry project, initiated by Governor Umo Eno, is part of the state government’s drive to revive marine transportation and expand the blue economy through improved coastal transport infrastructure.

This was made known during the inspection visit to the Naval Shipyard in Port Harcourt by the State’s delivery adviser on the project, Mr. Orman Esin recently.

The project adviser said the vessel had reached about 80 per cent completion, expressing satisfaction with the pace of work and assurance from the Nigerian Navy.

Esin, accompanied by Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Internal Security and Waterways, Major General Koko Essien (Rtd), and other government officials, described the project as a major milestone in the governor’s transportation development agenda.

The delegation said the visit formed part of efforts to ensure timely delivery and operational readiness of the vessel for deployment at the Oron Marine Terminal.

Conducting the team round the facility, Superintendent of the Naval Shipyard, Rear Admiral Ikenna Ubani, confirmed that adequate funding had been secured to accelerate the remaining phase of the project.

He expressed confidence that the ferry would be ready for test operations in June.

“All the major installations on the vessel have been fixed and only minor finishing touches are currently being carried out,” Ubani stated.

He added that the vessel would undergo final checks before sailing to Akwa Ibom State before the end of June.

Technical briefings during the inspection showed that critical components of the vessel had already been completed, including installation of zinc anodes, reinforcement of the car deck for vehicular loading, and correction of structural weldings.

Officials also disclosed that construction of the loading ramp, bridge control console, electrical wiring, navigation and communication systems, solar facilities, plumbing, and ventilation systems were progressing according to schedule.

The inspection team further reviewed plans for integrating the ferry operations with the Oron jetty infrastructure currently under development to ensure smooth deployment upon delivery.

The project also includes a manpower development component, with the state government training personnel to manage marine operations.

One of the beneficiaries of the marine training programme, Aniebiet Brendan from Ekpene Ukpa in Etinan Local Government Area, said he emerged among 20 successful candidates selected through the state’s Arise Portal after a competitive screening process involving about 200 applicants.

Brendan commended Governor Umo Eno for giving him the opportunity to pursue his ambition of becoming a marine engineer.

The ferry, which will operate from the Oron Marine Terminal, is designed to transport 64 passengers and seven vehicles, boosting commerce, tourism, and coastal connectivity within the state.

The state government also disclosed that a second ferry being constructed in Lagos by Hydromarine Boat Services Limited would soon be completed for deployment at the Oron Marine Terminal.

Enoch Epelle