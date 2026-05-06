HYPREP Restates Commitment To Workers’ Safety, Psychosocial Wellbeing

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and psychosocial wellbeing of workers engaged in the ongoing Ogoni cleanup project, as the world marks the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and signed by the Project Coordinator, Prof Nenibarini Zabbey, HYPREP joined the global community in commemorating the annual event themed, “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment for All,” noting that workplace safety must go beyond physical protection to include mental, emotional, and social wellbeing.

Zabbey highlighted that since the commencement of the Ogoni cleanup in 2017, following recommendations by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Project has made significant strides in environmental restoration while maintaining a strong health and safety culture.

According to him, HYPREP’s interventions across remediation sites, shoreline cleanup operations, mangrove restoration efforts, and construction locations have consistently incorporated robust Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) systems.

He said the Project also recorded a major safety milestone, surpassing nine million man-hours without a fatality—an improvement on its earlier achievement of five million man-hours, and attributed this feat to strict adherence to safety protocols, effective monitoring, and collective commitment from all stakeholders.

Despite these gains, the Project Coordinator stressed the growing importance of addressing psychosocial risks in the workplace. Citing global data, he noted that hundreds of thousands of deaths annually are linked to work-related psychosocial factors such as excessive workload, poor work organisation, harassment, and job insecurity.

To tackle these challenges, he said HYPREP has strengthened staff welfare systems, promoted open communication, and integrated psychosocial risk assessments into its safety framework.

According to him, the Project also conducts regular awareness programmes aimed at fostering a healthier work environment.

HYPREP further disclosed that measures have been put in place across its offices and project sites to ensure reasonable work schedules, adequate rest periods, and access to both medical and psychological support services.

Zabbey emphasised that collaboration with contractors and host communities remains key to sustaining safety standards, noting that workplace safety is a shared responsibility.

Reiterating the human-centred nature of the Ogoni cleanup initiative, he called on all stakeholders to prioritise psychosocial wellbeing as an integral part of workplace safety, while continuing to uphold vigilance and mutual support across all levels of project implementation.