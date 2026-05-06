Ex Gombe State Governor, Others Grace 60th Birthday Anniversary of Ex Rivers Governor’s Daughter

Former Governor of Gombe State Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Damkwambo was among dignitaries who graced the 60th birthday anniversary of Mrs Boma Ogan,eldest daughter of former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada George

Mrs Ogan is also the wife of The chairman of The Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce industry Trade ,Mines and Agriculture (NDCCTMA) Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan.

The event which held at the Our Saviour’s Christ Army Cathedral Okrika also drew other dignitaries including Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs,Dr Abiye Sekibo former Transportation Minister,Sir Austin Opara former Deputy Speaker Federal House of Representatives,Osagie Okumbo former Country Chair Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria ( SPDC),captains of industries and others.

In his exhortation, a former chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria ( CCN) Rivers state,

Most Rev Benebo Fubara-Manuel called on the congregation to put their faith in God rather than give in to fear.

Rev. Fubara-Manuel said as God told the children of Israel not to fear, the same way, he also telling them not to fear, however challenging a situation may be.

Testifying to the goodness of God, the celebrant, Mrs

Boma Ogan, attributed her achievements in life to God.

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She said: “When we slack, he (God) was there. It was not only for the jolly jolly jolly times. God positioned you and we’re so grateful for everyone he positioned around our family.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you Lord and thank you my darling husband.”

Boma’s husband, Amb. Idaere Gogo Ogan, described his wife as a precious jewel, adding that God spoke to him to celebrate her 60th birthday in a big way

He also praised the his wife for her support and contribution to his success.

“Boma is a very special gift to me. I love her dearly. I know that if I could repeat this journey, she’s the only one that I will choose. She always supports me. As a matter of fact, I cannot be the man that I am without the support from her,” he said.

The son of Chief Rufus Ada George, who represented the George Family, congratulated the celebrant and wished her more years ahead.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the reception party held at the Florence Court, Dr Solomon Edebiri, board secretary of NDCCITMA, described the celebrant as a woman of virtue who supports her husband to succeed in all his endeavours, including his current position as chairman of NDCCITMA.

Edebiri said: “The woman we’re celebrating, Mrs Boma Ogan, is a woman of virtue and a woman full of wisdom. Our love for her and our appreciation of her is tied to the fact that she has given all the support the husband needs to chair the board of NDCCITMA. At the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, we work round the clock to ensure that the Niger Delta is rejuvenated in terms of commerce and trade, in terms of business and industrialization. This man can’t do that without a supportive wife, that’s the respect we have for her. As she celebrates 60, we wish her many many years plus happy returns.”

John Bibor /Tamunosiki Blessing/Azubuike Chiwendu